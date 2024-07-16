Donald Trump Announces J.D. Vance as Running Mate - well I hope this is a sign that Trump will make better choices in who fills his cabinet - I am sure Vivek Ramaswamy will be salivating over Vance’s Senate seat but he is eligible to be a Senator he is just not eligible to be VP or President. - ARTICLE

'A real-life superhero': Fatal shooting victim at Trump assassination attempt identified - Let’s pray and not forget Mr. Comperatore and his family. He was a father and husband who was murdered during the Trump rally while he shielded his wife and daughter. There were also 2 people critically wounded but I have not seen any information about those 2 victims. ARTICLE

Trump Classified Docs Case Dismissed - thankfully we do have a small handful of honest judges still serving. Biden took documents when he was a Senator and VP….which by LAW he was not permitted to do and the never secured them. Biden is the one that should have been charged. Trump took documents he WAS entitled to take and they were secured. AND of course criminal Jack Smith is going to appeal her decision - ARTICLE

Trump Rewrites Convention Speech to Focus on Unity - make no mistake Trump knows this was a government hit on his life. The recordings from people that were there say it all. They recorded the shooter climbing up on the building, they warned officials and they did not shoot the guy until he fulfilled his assigned duty. ARTICLE

First, they tried to jail him, now they’ve tried to… - The fact that the shooter knew the building was not guarded and because he arrogantly climbed the building as people were watching him, recording him and shouting to authorities is all we really need to know.......this was a US government hit job on Trump. ARTICLE

Cop confronted Trump shooter before gunfire, another witness saw man moving 'roof to roof' - This is verified true. I saw an interview today with the Chief of Police and he verified this is true…..when he saw the shooter pointing a rifle at him he let go and fell to the ground. He explained why the officer did not shoot; You cannot hold on to the roof and shoot at the same time. He did not say if the officer warned anyone about the shooter. - ARTICLE

Plenty of time and opportunity to eliminate the threat - Witness recording of shooter crawling on the roof - again why was this building not secured and HOW did this 20 year nobody know this building was not secured?? VIDEO

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share