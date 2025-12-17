Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
Dec 17

Your country has Christian beheading laws concealed.

https://open.substack.com/pub/lawyerlisa/p/important-new-podcast-on-the-noahide?r=3kbp6&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
Dec 18Edited

...caught this now Karen...important... https://youtube.com/shorts/zHxxuCiwMV8?si=oeeGBgDbSbB-56OT ... Source: U.S. Department of the Treasury (.gov) https://share.google/4AeKMPL9dX0VjsnQw ... 🙏➕🙏...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Bracken · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture