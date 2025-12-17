Interview with Andrew Wakefield on taking down the child-sacrificing Vaccine Industrial Complex - Thanks to bestsis - 1 hr. 20 min. VIDEO

I highly recommend watching Protocol 7 and Dr. Wakefield’s other movies for free at: website

House Conservatives Move to Block Funding for Federal Digital ID Systems in 2026 Budget - Americans need to get on the phone and call their US Rep and US Senators and demand they support this effort - We also need to get engaged at the state level to outlaw Digital IDs. Remember her in the US REAL ID will be the platform used to be the US digital ID. In 45 states REAL ID is still voluntary. Do not get a REAL ID and if you did get one go back to DMV and get a state issued driver license - ARTICLE

For everything you need to know about REAL ID go to: refuserealid.org

BREAKING: Reanalysis of the Henry Ford Study Shows 54% Higher Rate of Cancer and 549% Higher Rate of Autism in Vaccinated Children - ARTICLE

95% of Infants Develop Fever After Measles Vaccination, 16% Develop More Serious Measles-Like Symptoms: Journal ‘BMC Infectious Diseases’ by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE

This is just one of the deranged idiots that will be running NYC under Mamdani. NYC will be a Muslim enclave where non-Muslims will not be welcome. This is what they call sedition and prison/death are the penalty for anyone found guilty of sedition. VIDEO

Frank Gaffney and Reggie Littlejohn discuss the “Digital Gulag” - 13 min. VIDEO

