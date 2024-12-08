Breaking: Former Trump Administration HHS Senior Advisor Provides Affidavit: "mRNA nanoparticle injections, are in fact biological and technological weapons of mass destruction" by Dr. Sansone - Now I am sure some will not agree with me but you are either for freedom and liberty or you are not. Here is my thought on this lawsuit to BAN mRNA: Although I totally agree the COVID bio weapon is tool of depopulation I do not think they have the right to ban it. They need to let the public know the truth about the poison injection and let the people make up their own mind. No one in their right mind after they know the truth would ever take another injection. They need to do a PR blitz educating people that this shot kills and let people make up their own mind. That is what they call freedom and liberty. That is called informed consent and respect for the people to make the right decision. They could say they highly, highly recommend never taking any mRNA shot and blitz the public with information as to why the shot is deadly. But to outright ban the shot is a slippery slope. If they ban this they can then ban other things that might not be something the people would want banned. Think this through. FL (or any state) should NEVER EVER again force anyone to have this shot or any medical procedure they do not want but banning it is forcing their will on people just like they forced their will on us to mask up, isolate and take a shot to keep a job, travel or got to school. But also know that I am most grateful for these brave people willing to stand up when so many have thought more of keeping a job than saving lives. ARTICLE

UK consumers have paid £1 billion this year to turn off wind farms and start-up gas plants - ARTICLE

It is selfless, heroic acts like this that give me hope in my fellow man - VIDEO

Lisa's Peer Reviewed Article: World Health Organization (WHO) and its International Health Regulations (IHR) on National Health Governance through the establishment of National Focal Points (NFPs). - for anyone that has been following the Amendments to the International Health Regulation debacle and the Pandemic Treaty debacle will understand how important this paper is. ARTICLE

Lt Michael Byrd Threatens to “Go Public” Unless He Is Pardoned - let’s hope the corruption that took place on J6 is finally exposed - ARTICLE

Remember when I asked if FDA was trying to pull a fraud on the court? Well, FDA got its hand slapped by Dr. Meryl Nass - ARTICLE

Dr. Peter McCullough - 2 min. VIDEO

