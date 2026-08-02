Dr. David Martin & Mikki Willis: Important Concerns over Fauci Contempt vote - First, you CANNOT pardon someone of a federal crime when they have not even been convicted of a federal crime. How Biden’s pardon of Fauci makes any sense to anyone is beyond me. Second, you cannot plead the 5th during a Senate hearing. Pleading the 5th pertains only in the case of a criminal hearing. This is why they CAN and SHOULD hold Fauci in contempt and throw the book at him. That means a fine (the can make it huge) and 12 months in prison. Third, the states have not given him any pardon and what he did affected every American in every state. So I say get with your state legislators and they need to get the state AGs together and file a lawsuit against Fauci. Tie him up in court and cause him to spend some of the millions her made off of human and animal suffering. If the AGs won’t do it then Americans need to file a lawsuit and then other Americans can jump on. BUT we cannot sit back and let this monster go free. Yes he will get his punishment in the after life but he needs to pay the price for his crimes here on earth too. If our elected won’t do it then WE THE PEOPLE must do it. 6 min. VIDEO

Fauci Diary Revealed What CIA Told Him About Secret Chinese Military Experiments at the Wuhan Lab - ARTICLE

Do you think these legislators are going to take advantage of putting Fauci in prison for Contempt??? They are supposed to take a vote on Wednesday - If they do nothing then folks we gotta do it!! 3 min. - VIDEO

President Biden’s Preemptive Pardon of Fauci - like I said if our government does not hold this guy accountable it will be up to us - ARTICLE

The story of Thomas Tamm former FBI agent - what our government did to this man for trying to do his job and protect the rights of the American people is a crime and he is not the only one. Then murdering sociopaths like Fauci and many others get rich off the suffering of others and are never held accountable. ARTICLE

Bill Gates Got a Secret Gift From Obama That Makes His Epstein Blackmail Story Much Worse - connect the dots in this article and you will see a very dangerous scenario with dangerous, cut throat, greedy people. ARTICLE

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