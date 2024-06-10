Breaking! COVID mRNA Jabs Are NOT Vaccines, Court Rules - this HUGE folks. This decision could remove all restrictions on liability for death and disability. If we have any judicial system left at all this will put Pfizer and Moderna out of business. Make sure to share this with everyone you know especially your elected at all levels. Dr. David Martin was involved in this lawsuit and in this victory. One correction in this article. Jacobson v. Massachusetts did not conclude that people could be forced to take a mandated vaccine. It was all about the $5 fine that people had to pay if they refused to take the vaccine. At the end of the case Jacobson did not have take the vaccine but he did have to pay the $5 fine. ARTICLE

If you want to hear Dr. Martin explain what happened here he is on an X Spaces. Push forward to the 2 hr. 55 min mark. X SPACES

We were right! The UK ONS now admit that deaths in the vaccinated were categorised as unvaccinated in 2021 - ARTICLE

The Stinking Privilege of the Green New Deal - ARTICLE

Here's How the US Government Created War Propaganda Through a Soldier’s Death - this article bothered me in several ways; while not surprised at the content what really bothered me is these elected officials know how corrupt our government is but most do not say one word to the public. Why is Rand Paul putting this stuff out in a Substack?? ARTICLE

A Guide to Operation Prison Camp by Elizabeth Nickson - ARTICLE

RT: West Really Wants Everyone to Believe Russia Planning Nuclear Attack, but Why? ARTICLE

