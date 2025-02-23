Dr. David Martin/Replace mother with "inseminated person"/Pelosi bldg up for sale/Elizabeth Nickson
Sunday February 23, 2025 Truth Bomb
Podcast with Dr David Martin and Dr Phillip Altman - this interview is VERY long but worth it. The beginning gives a lot of background on Dr. Martin. It is well worth the time to watch - I listened while driving, cleaning and making dinner. 3 hrs. 30 min. VIDEO
Governor wants to replace 'mother' with 'inseminated person' in state law - I personally wish we could replace/ban all Democrats - ARTICLE
Trump to sell the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in San Francisco - he needs to put the UN building in NYC up for sale too - ARTICLE
"Give Us Back Our Fu*#ing Money." How Washington Stole Everything. by the great Elizabeth Nickson - ARTICLE
WATCH! Trump and Gov of Maine in Tense Clash! - this is sooooooo good - I would like to know what federal law she is talking about that lets men in women’s sorts and locker rooms - to my knowledge there is no such law - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)
“Every person in your family or community living on nuts and bolts and berries has had his life stolen by the bureaucratic blob.“
Ever heard a story of an old lady living on social security literally eating cat food so she can afford her prescription (poison) medication? The majority of our criminal government bureaucratic scum shall burn in hell after living in luxury for decades. Hope it was worth it…selling your soul for money like a prostitute. reminds me of the story of the rich man and Lazarus…
Of course the woke LGBTQ+ madness is infuriating.....but I can't help think that the US is in the second phase of a psyop based on this little trick used by the parasite class for centuries: Problem - Reaction - Solution.
THEIR solution: expose corruption while handing over all data to private contractors run by parasites, dismantle civil services, install technocracy run by parasites.