Podcast with Dr David Martin and Dr Phillip Altman - this interview is VERY long but worth it. The beginning gives a lot of background on Dr. Martin. It is well worth the time to watch - I listened while driving, cleaning and making dinner. 3 hrs. 30 min. VIDEO

Governor wants to replace 'mother' with 'inseminated person' in state law - I personally wish we could replace/ban all Democrats - ARTICLE

Trump to sell the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in San Francisco - he needs to put the UN building in NYC up for sale too - ARTICLE

"Give Us Back Our Fu*#ing Money." How Washington Stole Everything. by the great Elizabeth Nickson - ARTICLE

WATCH! Trump and Gov of Maine in Tense Clash! - this is sooooooo good - I would like to know what federal law she is talking about that lets men in women’s sorts and locker rooms - to my knowledge there is no such law - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share