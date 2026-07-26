Chairman Rand Paul’s document releases - Part Deux - This is Part 2 of Dr. Rose’s report on Senator Rand Paul’s document he recently released. I shared Part 1 on Thursday. ARTICLE

List of Communists and Socialists in Congress by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

HERE are the votes (the link to the Resolution is in Lex’s article - Click on Vote and all the votes will be alphabetized with the NAYs listed first)

Are We In Time? Is the Left Gearing Up for the Biggest Genocide in their Bloody History? by Elizabeth Nickson - ARTICLE/VIDEO (21 min. very good video)

FBI Memos Prove Biden DOJ Killed Michigan Voter Fraud Case After Agents Found the Evidence - ARTICLE

Yesterday I shared good information about Communism in America. If you are interested in keeping up to date on information from the Anticommunist Action Team you can join their Facebook page - HERE is a link to that information if you missed it.

Christopher Wright is the founder of both the Anticommunist Action Team (ACAT) and American Renaissance Network (ARN). If you wish to join ARN below are the details. As many of you know I am the founder of Tennessee Citizens for State Sovereignty and my group had been awarded a grant from ARN to create an educational video presentation on our US Constitution and states rights. It was an honor to have received that grant. ARN has just awarded another grant to the great Alex Newman.

Join American Renaissance Network –

“Where the Grassroots Right Organizes to Take Down the American Left”

Fighting Communism, Sharia Supremacism, and RINOs

With Money, Teams, and Targeted Content

“Real measurable accomplishments!” – Donor

Free to Join – Your Contact Information Is Never Sold or Shared

Join Us! – mail@amrennet.us | Contact Form - amrennet.us/contact

WORK TOGETHER OR WE WILL LOSE!

DISTURBING: 23.4% of All Embalmed Corpses Are Estimated to Contain Anomalous WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS, According to a New Study - ARTICLE/VIDEO

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

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