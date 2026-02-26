A Proposal to Repeal PREP Act Liability Immunity for COVID-19 Vaccines by Dr. Jessica Rose - ARTICLE

RNA Crop Spray: Should We Be Worried? Terrana Biosciences Has Developed RNA for Agriculture - ARTICLE

BOMBSHELL: Catherine Austin Fitts Says $50 Trillion Was Stolen, and Americans Were POISONED - most of the article is the transcript from the 8 minute clip. The link to the full interview is also available. It is long but important - ARTICLE/VIDEO (8 min.)

Colorado Bill Creates New Adult Vaccine Liability Shield While Authorizing Pharmacists to Independently Prescribe Vaccines: SB 26-032 by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE

77,302,580 Americans by Lex Greene - historically the turn out for mid-term elections has always been embarrassingly dismal. If history repeats itself this November it is over. The left is alreadyprepared to steal another election and if successful the first thing they will do is impeach not only Trump but Vance too. Do you understand what that means if they impeach in the House and muster enough votes in the Senate to remove them both??? The Speaker of the House becomes Acting President, followed by the President pro tempore of the Senate. Now who do you think the Democrats will have as their Speaker……can you say Hakeem Jeffries?? The President Pro tempore of the Senate will be the most senior Democrat in the Senate. Currently that is: Sen. Dick Durbin. So the temporary President/VP would be Jeffries/Durbin. They will remain in their acting position until a new President/VP are elected and inaugurated. Believe me that election will be drug out for as long as they can. There is no time limit. THIS IS their plan. We again must make this mid-term too big to rig. ARTICLE

What Bill Gates Knew by Sayer Ji - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING