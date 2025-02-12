Dr. Joe Wolverton/22 states sue NY/Egg shortage/RFK Jr/Save Our Ostriches Update/Men Are Dying
Wednesday February 12, 2025 Truth bomb
Trump Ends Birthright Citizenship by Dr. Joe Wolverton - I have shared this before but it needs to be shared again. Here are the facts and the truth about citizenship and natural born citizenship that your government does not want you to know - ARTICLE
22 states sue New York, alleging environmental fund is unconstitutional - perhaps these utility companies should just move out of NY and lets see how NY makes out with solar and wind turbines - The people will eventually move out too. This is nothing but a slush fund created to put money in the pockets of the criminals running NY. So many people have left NY they need to find money from somewhere so heck why not the people that heat the homes, provide electricity and air conditioning in the dead heat of summer. They should all pack up and leave and lets see the nitwits running NY figure it out. ARTICLE
Don't think egg shortage is coincidence: Billionaire businessmen and their buddies in politics are seizing the opportunity to force-feed their unhealthy factory food by Leo Hohmann - my grandson in CA sent a snap shot of the price of a dozen eggs at his local supermarket. $14.99!!!! - ARTICLE
RFK Jr. knows where the bodies are and that is why they fear him so much - 1 min. VIDEO
Save Our Ostriches Update - there is a lot packed into this article but I suggest you go straight to Why This Matters To Everyone - Universal Ostrich Farm isn’t just another farm, it’s a research facility studying natural antibodies in ostrich eggs - if you do wish to watch one of the videos I suggest watching the first video dated 2/10/25 video (14 min.)ARTICLE
Men Are Dying In Their Living Rooms And Nobody's Talking About It - listen up men, women and children - ARTICLE
MEN ARE DYING IN THEIR LIVING ROOMS:
A sad commentary. But look at how men have been tortured to death from kindergarten: They have been raised entirely by leftist "little old ladies" of both genders.
From boyhood, they have been punished for being boys. Their "helicopter mommies" made sure they never skinned a knee or stubbed a toe. As they reached adolescence, they were ALLOWED TO REMAIN ADOLESCENTS, assuming "college would make them men." BULLSH*T!!
Their dad was treated like an insufficient life support system for a wallet by all women. He knew nothing of fatherhood. If he had any clue, he was shouted down by a leftist little old lady.
College was drinking, toking, and frat parties. Their computers ran more porn than college papers. Half the courses they took were useless. If they got a girl pregnant, there was a clinic on campus.
They look at themselves at age 25 and are ashamed that they cannot find their ass with both hands, much less qualify for employment. They never learned work skills because Helicopter Mommy said he could not work until he was 18. He was given everything so he could not learn what a man does to support a family. What female wants a pathetic loser in her life?
Church is of little help. Everything is designed by little old ladies: the decor, the schedule, the sermon content, and the way "men" must behave. There is no place for men, here. There are no male role models - especially Christian male role models. The pastor is a unicorn; he must appeal to the little old ladies who run the place.
Every male they meet is as pathetic as they are or is some kind of "strange object" that is vilified and condemned by the leftist little old ladies of both genders. They play military video games but cannot do a pushup.
Our society has been killing men for 50 years. The feminists have had their way.
As a pastor, I try to show men how to be BOTH male and Christian. God created us to lead in our homes, churches, and society. Satan has mucked it up badly.
Karen, thank you for getting out the truth to help save America.
