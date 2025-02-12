Trump Ends Birthright Citizenship by Dr. Joe Wolverton - I have shared this before but it needs to be shared again. Here are the facts and the truth about citizenship and natural born citizenship that your government does not want you to know - ARTICLE

22 states sue New York, alleging environmental fund is unconstitutional - perhaps these utility companies should just move out of NY and lets see how NY makes out with solar and wind turbines - The people will eventually move out too. This is nothing but a slush fund created to put money in the pockets of the criminals running NY. So many people have left NY they need to find money from somewhere so heck why not the people that heat the homes, provide electricity and air conditioning in the dead heat of summer. They should all pack up and leave and lets see the nitwits running NY figure it out. ARTICLE

Don't think egg shortage is coincidence: Billionaire businessmen and their buddies in politics are seizing the opportunity to force-feed their unhealthy factory food by Leo Hohmann - my grandson in CA sent a snap shot of the price of a dozen eggs at his local supermarket. $14.99!!!! - ARTICLE

RFK Jr. knows where the bodies are and that is why they fear him so much - 1 min. VIDEO

Save Our Ostriches Update - there is a lot packed into this article but I suggest you go straight to Why This Matters To Everyone - Universal Ostrich Farm isn’t just another farm, it’s a research facility studying natural antibodies in ostrich eggs - if you do wish to watch one of the videos I suggest watching the first video dated 2/10/25 video (14 min.)ARTICLE

Men Are Dying In Their Living Rooms And Nobody's Talking About It - listen up men, women and children - ARTICLE

