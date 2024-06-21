Kary B. Mullis, inventor of PCR, comments on Fauci - This interview with Dr. Kary Mullis is long but if you have never heard it before I highly recommend listening to it. I find it highly suspicious a healthy athletic man like Mullis died conveniently (at home) just months before they announced COVID…….with many saying that it actually started in September that means Mullis died conveniently just a month before the actual event. Mullis would have punched HUGE holes in the use of PCR and put a real monkey wrench in their agenda. I also recommend a book by Barry Nussbaum called GOOD INTENTIONS. It was written in 1990 and it too exposed the fraud name Fauci - 2 hrs. VIDEO
There will be no Truth Bomb on Saturday or Sunday. I will be traveling from NJ to TN on Friday and attending an all day conference on Saturday.
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
PCR is a research tool NOT a diagnostic tool - KM
So why fool us into it?
Why Covid?
Inside the jabs is the Trojan Horse of NEURAL LACE BCI Nanotech.
NEURAL LACE BCI is a Brain Computer Interface… designed to hook up all of Humanity to AI via the Internet.
It consists of programmable Graphene Nanotechnology curtsy of Elon Musk Harvard Wyss Foundation and the WEF.
This is done in preparation for the AI WAR they plan.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/klaus-schwab-darpa-harvard-elon-musk
...safe journeys Karen, thanks!... 🙏➕🙏...