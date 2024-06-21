Kary B. Mullis, inventor of PCR, comments on Fauci - This interview with Dr. Kary Mullis is long but if you have never heard it before I highly recommend listening to it. I find it highly suspicious a healthy athletic man like Mullis died conveniently (at home) just months before they announced COVID…….with many saying that it actually started in September that means Mullis died conveniently just a month before the actual event. Mullis would have punched HUGE holes in the use of PCR and put a real monkey wrench in their agenda. I also recommend a book by Barry Nussbaum called GOOD INTENTIONS. It was written in 1990 and it too exposed the fraud name Fauci - 2 hrs. VIDEO

There will be no Truth Bomb on Saturday or Sunday. I will be traveling from NJ to TN on Friday and attending an all day conference on Saturday.

