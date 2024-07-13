Dr. David Martin: “Both Parties Owned by the Same People” - 3 min. VIDEO

It is not over and the fight for our sovereignty starts again in 4 days - James Roguski - 10 min. VIDEO

NATO Pushing for War with Russia Amid Unofficial Peace Talks - NATO is about as useful to the US as the UN/WEF. All are totally corrupt of course so is the US government. Russia stands up to the bullies and that is why they want Putin destroyed and he is not falling for their scheme of trying to suck him into a WWIII - ARTICLE/VIDEO 5 min.)

Unconscionable Evil: Babies Are Having HEART ATTACKS in the Womb with Dr. Thorp - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)

States Bringing Bible and God’s Law Back Into Schools - and BTW there is nothing in the 1st Amendment regarding the separation of church and state. This lie was the start of the destruction of Christianity. The only thing the 1st does in regard to religion is that the federal government cannot dictate a national religion……for example, like they do in Muslim countries. That is it. ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

