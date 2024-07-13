Dr. Martin/James Roguski/Nasty NATO/Babies having heart attacks in the womb/Alex Newman
Saturday July 13, 2024 Truth Bomb
Dr. David Martin: “Both Parties Owned by the Same People” - 3 min. VIDEO
It is not over and the fight for our sovereignty starts again in 4 days - James Roguski - 10 min. VIDEO
NATO Pushing for War with Russia Amid Unofficial Peace Talks - NATO is about as useful to the US as the UN/WEF. All are totally corrupt of course so is the US government. Russia stands up to the bullies and that is why they want Putin destroyed and he is not falling for their scheme of trying to suck him into a WWIII - ARTICLE/VIDEO 5 min.)
Unconscionable Evil: Babies Are Having HEART ATTACKS in the Womb with Dr. Thorp - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)
States Bringing Bible and God’s Law Back Into Schools - and BTW there is nothing in the 1st Amendment regarding the separation of church and state. This lie was the start of the destruction of Christianity. The only thing the 1st does in regard to religion is that the federal government cannot dictate a national religion……for example, like they do in Muslim countries. That is it. ARTICLE
“… the fight for our sovereignty starts again…”
Did James Roguski actually say those words? I very much doubt it.
Sounds more like Nass of “don’t worry, treaty's been defeated” notoriety.
Here’s the full link, not just the short video. Nice try…🤡
“ Pandemic Treaty Negotiations Resume
The "Pandemic Treaty" was NOT defeated. Negotiations resume on July 16-17 and additional meetings are scheduled for September and November with a goal of signing the Treaty before the end of 2024. ” https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/pandemic-treaty-negotiations-resume
Did you think no one would notice your “nasty” swipe at Roguski? https://karenbracken.substack.com/p/dr-martinjames-roguskinasty-natobabies/comments