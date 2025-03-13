Share this postKaren BrackenDr. Martin/Lex Greene/NIHCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDr. Martin/Lex Greene/NIHThursday March 13, 2025 Truth BombKaren BrackenMar 13, 20256Share this postKaren BrackenDr. Martin/Lex Greene/NIHCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore51ShareDr. David Martin's injection of truth. - another great presentation by Dr. Martin - 30 min. VIDEOCommon Law v. Constitutional Law by Lex Greene - ARTICLENIH: Stuck in the Middle Again - ARTICLETHANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARINGShare6Share this postKaren BrackenDr. Martin/Lex Greene/NIHCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore51Share
This is Dr Martin's best yet. I continue (perhaps foolishly) to believe we'll get there.
What really bothers me, in my opinion, when will Dr Martin set up an appointment with President Trump?
Or when will people like Dr Tenpenny have a sit down with Kennedy and other Dr's that apperantly hold facts?
DOGE finding wasteful spending, Executive Orders are being signed however, they better get codified into Laws otherwise the next President could use their own and we will be right back where we are now! No thank you! When Elon Musk is through finding the wasteful spending, I pray he goes back to his company and doesn't have any AI influencing Humanity, let alone these Super Computers Ruling Our Life! When will enough be enough?!
I strongly recommend to check out Technocracy.news to understand where we are headed, and it's not good!
Continue to Pray for God's Creations, HIS Peace, and HIS Blessings, that HE gave to US, especially what HE Sacrificed for anyone that accepts; In Faith Alone through Christ Alone!