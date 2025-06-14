Joe Rogan Horrified as Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Shares Chilling COVID Story - this article has a lot of short clips from the full interview but the full interview is also available - ARTICLE/VIDEOS
This is why the WHO, GAVI, CEPI, COVAX need to be defunded *immediately* - more evidence that President Trump must never bring the US back into the WHO but the problem is without law the next anti-American President can rejoin the US and the WHO. This organization is controlled by the CCP and the WHO is dangerous. We need to encourage our Congress to pass law that keeps us out of the WHO - We also need to defund GAVI (Bill Gates international vaccine alliance) ARTICLE
PLEASE take this simple action to request our Congress pass legislation. PLEASE SHARE!! TAKE ACTION
Palantir: The Intersection of Government and Corporate Power - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for CARING
...best wishes Karen on ur holidays, and wishing u all the blessed happiness we associate with memorable occasions!...🙏➕🙏...
Each day, we read of the consuming wickedness of man. Jesus’ brother authored the Book of James in the New Testament. Here are some of his thoughts:
For where there is envy and selfish ambition, there you will find disorder and every evil practice.
What causes fights and quarrels among you? Don’t they come from your desires that battle within you?
You desire but do not have, so you kill. You covet but you cannot get what you want, so you quarrel and fight.
You do not have because you do not ask God. When you ask, you do not receive, because you ask with wrong motives, that you may spend what you get on your pleasures.
If anyone, then, knows the good they ought to do and doesn’t do it, it is sin for them.