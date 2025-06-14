Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

Gerry_O'C
4h

...best wishes Karen on ur holidays, and wishing u all the blessed happiness we associate with memorable occasions!...🙏➕🙏...

Brent Briggs
5h

Each day, we read of the consuming wickedness of man. Jesus’ brother authored the Book of James in the New Testament. Here are some of his thoughts:

For where there is envy and selfish ambition, there you will find disorder and every evil practice.

What causes fights and quarrels among you? Don’t they come from your desires that battle within you?

You desire but do not have, so you kill. You covet but you cannot get what you want, so you quarrel and fight.

You do not have because you do not ask God. When you ask, you do not receive, because you ask with wrong motives, that you may spend what you get on your pleasures.

If anyone, then, knows the good they ought to do and doesn’t do it, it is sin for them.

