Decentralized Medicine | Jack Kruse | Assembly 2023 - push the video back to the start….for some reason if does not start at the beginning - Dr. Kruse drops a bombshell and RFK Jr. knows all of this. RFK Jr. joining Trump makes the left even more incentivized to make sure they do not enter the White House. I had never seen this presentation but I have read the book below and watched the interview with Judyth Baker and Shannon Joy (a must watch). Judyth Baker has a lot of interviews in which she reveals how the treatments they give us for cancer are not to cure us but to make a lot of money for pharma while postponing death. Note: the person Dr. Kruse talks about in the beginning with an autistic child is Nicole Shanahan (VP pick by RFK Jr. when he was running for President). Take note: Dr. Kruse mentions DNA plasmids and SV40 in the COVID injection and today we can clearly say he was right - Thanks to Victoria B. - 43 min. VIDEO (2023) (BTW…the interview Dr. Kruse spoke of with RFK Jr. did take place and is available on line)

Read: Dr. Mary’s Monkey

BREAKING - New Study Urges Immediate Halt to COVID-19 mRNA Injections Over Alarming Levels of DNA Contamination - And Who is going to be held responsible for all the deaths and disabilities this injection has caused? They KNEW!! They KNEW!! They KNEW!! The NIH, NIAID, FDA, CDC, HHS, WHO, Pfizer, Moderna, Bill Gates, Tony Fauci etc. It is way past time for a Nuremberg 2.0 and let the hangings begin. ARTICLE

Dr. Harvey Risch: Big Pharma Still Won’t Come Clean About The Covid Shot’s Deadly Side Effects - Dr. Risch surely should have been given one of the HHS spots instead of some of the COVID injection pushers recently named. He is on.y one of a few that I feel is genuine - ARTICLE

Mid-Atlantic - 2024 Election Compendium by Capt. Seth Keshel - ARTICLE

Tumor-Linked 'Bovaer' Methane-Reducing Cattle Feed Supplement Is Excreted in Cow's Milk: New Zealand Environmental Protection Authority by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE

Urgent watch and share around the world. Bomb deputation in 5 minutes flat from Lawyer Lisa - VIDEO

