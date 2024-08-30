Dr. McCullough/Nicole Shanahan/Dr. Malone/Autism Whistleblower
Friday August 30, 2024 Truth Bomb
WHO Co-Conspirator in Creation of SARS-CoV-2, Cover-Up of the Laboratory Origins in Wuhan with Dr. Peter McCullough - 22 min. VIDEO
Nicole Shanahan Reveals That The Kennedy Family Tried To Coerce Her To Not Take The VP Post; She Found They Are Shielding Pharma and On DC "Payroll" by Celia Farber - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min. 24 secs.)
Why I have Endorsed President Trump by Dr. Robert Malone - ARTICLE
Kamala debates herself - she said all we need to know - VIDEO
Ten Years Later: William the Reticent aka CDC Whistleblower - ARTICLE
FRAUD! FRAUD! FRAUD!
Both sides are lying. Since Roe v Wade, not one presidential election has been about anything other than Abortion. They dance around it, or call it "reproductive rights" or "a woman's right to choose," or they even call it "healthcare!"
They yack about the economy, the endless wars, and the environment, but the one thing that separates voters is abortion.
The bottom line is that conservatives will vote for the candidates who oppose abortion and the libs will vote pro-abortion. The rest is Kabuki theater.
Anybody who is pro-abortion is automatically against everything the USA stands for. You can dress that pig in a satin gown and put lots of makeup on it....it's STILL A PIG!
You cannot be an authentic Christian, or Catholic, or even good citizen and vote for any candidate that supports murdering the unborn. It cannot be done. You can be "nice," or "friendly," or "smart," but you cannot be a conservative, or an American, or a Christian if you vote pro-abortion.
BTW, where do I get this line of thinking? It comes from the original framers of our Constitution, who knew they could not get a consensus of signers if the Constitution abolished slavery outright. They had to imbed the principles and values they knew every Godly patriot possessed. They knew that if the Constitution were to be put into effect, slavery would have to go! It worked. It took the bloodiest war in US history, but Godly people prevailed and the dems were defeated. THAT's how much the dems wanted to enslave people!!
Interestingly, language that prohibits murder is also in the constitution, and it took 50 years of social battle to abolish Roe. That's how very much liberals want the right to murder in their hands!
Vaccine injuries were covered up by the CDC as far back as the movie that exposed the fraud. Vaxxed: From Coverup to Catastrophe. https://rumble.com/v31uqs6-vaxxed-from-cover-up-to-catastrophe-conspiracy-culture.html