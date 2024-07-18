Control the Food and You Control the People from Dr. Meryl Nass (Door to Freedom) - ARTICLE

How Congress Is Forced to Adapt Post-Chevron SCOTUS Ruling: Following the Supreme Court ruling that curbs federal agency power, lawmakers say Congress must write more specific laws. - ARTICLE

Local Cops Refute Secret Service Director’s Claims About Assassination Attempt [VIDEOS] - this was an obvious planned assassination. Why are they calling for the head of the SS to resign?!? They should be arresting her and all of the officers that allowed this planned assassination to take place. It does not take a rocket scientist to figure out what happened. And next week we will all be subject to yet another dog and pony show in Congress. If she does not show up the House MUST cut funding to the CIA, FBI, SS, DOJ and DHS. - ARTICLE/VIDEO (there are several videos in this article)

The Supreme Court Blasts the Administrative State with Both Barrels by Mike Davis - I hope that if Trump gets to the White House that he nominates Mike Davis for US AG. ARTICLE

Corporations Are Privatizing Tap Water. You're Paying the Price. - Thanks to AJ C - 12 min. VIDEO

Mayorkas Is Blocking Secret Service Director From Testifying - this woman should be arrested not fired. If she does not testify then the House MUST defund the SS, FBI, CIA and DHS. ARTICLE

The CIA’s Assassination Plots by Lew Rockwell - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share