Thursday July 18, 2024 Truth Bomb
Control the Food and You Control the People from Dr. Meryl Nass (Door to Freedom) - ARTICLE
How Congress Is Forced to Adapt Post-Chevron SCOTUS Ruling: Following the Supreme Court ruling that curbs federal agency power, lawmakers say Congress must write more specific laws. - ARTICLE
Local Cops Refute Secret Service Director’s Claims About Assassination Attempt [VIDEOS] - this was an obvious planned assassination. Why are they calling for the head of the SS to resign?!? They should be arresting her and all of the officers that allowed this planned assassination to take place. It does not take a rocket scientist to figure out what happened. And next week we will all be subject to yet another dog and pony show in Congress. If she does not show up the House MUST cut funding to the CIA, FBI, SS, DOJ and DHS. - ARTICLE/VIDEO (there are several videos in this article)
The Supreme Court Blasts the Administrative State with Both Barrels by Mike Davis - I hope that if Trump gets to the White House that he nominates Mike Davis for US AG. ARTICLE
Corporations Are Privatizing Tap Water. You're Paying the Price. - Thanks to AJ C - 12 min. VIDEO
Mayorkas Is Blocking Secret Service Director From Testifying - this woman should be arrested not fired. If she does not testify then the House MUST defund the SS, FBI, CIA and DHS. ARTICLE
The CIA’s Assassination Plots by Lew Rockwell - ARTICLE
One necessary action, if the US is going to survive, is a massive process of 100’s of anti-trust actions. Start with Blackrock and work down. If the private segment of the fascist regime is not identified and broken apart there’s no hope. Then replace the federal reserve with gold and silver certificates.
INCOMPETENCE; tool of the left.
Everybody with a brain KNOWS Biden is not the president. He's an incompetent puppet. Someone else pulls his strings. If he falls down, blurts out gibberish, etc., he absorbs the flack, but NOTHING happens. Nobody cares about his legacy. He's an empty suit with Obama's pen.
FOLKS, THAT'S HIS PURPOSE! He's a tool of the left. He's a hood ornament!!
Predictably, we are finding that the ONLY reason Trump was shot is because of gross incompetence. Not just people failing to do their jobs, but people intentionally not doing their jobs. What's the penalty for not doing your job? You get fired....that's all.....and if you're doing the work of the libs, you get a better job!!
Also predictably, the media analysis of this event is primarily focused on "the motivation of the shooter." If heads roll, so be it...the libs take care of their own.
Incompetence is an extremely good strategy!!