It turns out that the WHO's International Health Regulations amendments were doomed to failure until an 11th hour intervention by Dr. Meryl Nass - ARTICLE

Outgoing congressman announces 'shadow' government to fight President-elect Trump - there is a word for this and it is “sedition” - they claim Trump is a threat while they are planning to commit sedition. This guy should be arrested immediately - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (both videos are 2 min. each)

Biden raided Medicare and now premiums for Part D are going to increase - while I was working at the GOP during the election a man came in that worked for Medicare and told me how Biden/Kamala stole 30% of the Medicare funds for the fake Inflation Reduction Act and all Medicare costs and deductibles were going to go way up and how they paid off insurance companies not to raise premiums until after the election so what they are saying in this video is 100% factual. But remember the Republicans in the House approved that dang rip off legislation right along with the Democrats. 2 min. VIDEO

Bucks County Officials Defy PA Supreme Court, Count Ballots Missing Signatures - they are so desperate they don’t even hide their corruption - ARTICLE

Elon Musk Declares "The Hammer of Justice is Coming" for Fauci - ARTICLE

My Letter to President Trump by Seth Keshel - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share