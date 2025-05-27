Tucker Carlson - Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong: You’re Being Lied to About Cancer, How It’s Caused, and How to Stop It - Dr. Soon-Shiong talks about COVID and the COVID jab too - This interview is VERY important and I encourage people to watch. This guy is so candidly honest (and names names) that it just blew me away but was not surprised by what he revealed - 1 hr. 50 min. VIDEO

When Placebos are Not Inert - To Trust the Science, the Science Must Be Good by Dr. Tenpenny - this is a very good article. It demonstrates how they change definitions in order to push through dangerous vaccines - ARTICLE

The Emperor Has No Clothes by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Why are there more abortions now more than ever? by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny - ARTICLE

U.S. funding persecution of Orthodox Christians by Zelensky regime by Leo Hohmann - ARTICLE

FDA Recommends More mRNA Shots Despite New Study Showing Booster Failure—and Major Public Outcry - well as expected the FDA ignored almost 100K comments and recommended the COVID booster for this winter. The only savior in this genocide will be the people themselves refusing to take another vaccine for any reason. If we refuse to take the vaccine we can put these sociopaths out of business - Anyone that has not yet realized what is taking place I truly pity them and we need to pray for their discernment or they will end up being a statistic like so many around the world - Remember the FDA gets kickback money from big pharma for pharmaceutical they approve. What could possible go wrong with that business plan? - ARTICLE

