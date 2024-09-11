September 11, 2001 WE WILL NEVER FORGET the Americans that died on that terrible day in history.

Dr. Richard Fleming: Bioweapons and eugenics, are we the next endangered species? - very interesting interview - we don’t hear often from Dr. Fleming but when we do it is always with jaw dropping information. He was THE FIRST to prove the Pfizer trial data was a fraud - 1 hr. 12 min. - ARTICLE/VIDEO (start at 11:54)

Bill Gates practices philanthrocapitalism - 4 min. VIDEO

BERNEGGER: Twenty Smurfs Have Been Identified Funneling Money To Seven Committees, Which Fund Loren Merchan's Company - ARTICLE (this information was also covered in Canada Free Press by Judi McCleod)

Is Kamala Harris an Alcohol? - I don’t know if she is an alcoholic but I have absolutely no doubt that she is evil, insane and dangerous - 25 min. VIDEO

