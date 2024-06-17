Dr. Rima Laibow - UN to Launch 'Pact for the Future': ONE-WORLD GOVERNMENT NIGHTMARE! with Maria Zeee - 1 hr. 17 min. VIDEO

Pact for the Future First Revision - HERE is a document about the Summit for the Future you might find interesting. Such lofty goals but there is one huge problem. The UN seems to think they have jurisdiction over all human activity. The UN has no authority to do ANY OF THIS in the US and you need to start demanding that your state Governors/legislators grow a spine and REFUSE TO COMPLY……this action is better known as Nullification.

THIS is the Zero Draft used as the starting point for the Summit

AND HERE is the document that was being referenced by Maria in the video

"Geo-engineering is the most dangerous diabolical thing that has ever happened to us." by Elizabeth Nickson - ARTICLE

University Migrant Smart Hubs, Private Equity and The Leveraged Buyout of America from Cory’s Digs (Cory Lynn) - this is long but important. I have followed Cory Lynn for many years and she is one of the best researchers around. ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share