Donald Trump is the reason I left Facebook after more than 10 years - I know many people find it hard to believe that social media is why so many people are brainwashed and cannot see the forest for the trees but Dr. Rose explains her journey (she says what I too learned years ago) and if people want to really see what is going on they need to get off social media. It serves no constructive purpose. ARTICLE

The Trump Assassination Attempt Getting Worse By The Day - anyone that thinks Trump planned his own assassination attempt you need a reality check. If there was any way the FBI/CIA or anyone in the Biden administration could tag this on Trump believe me they would have done so. It is so obvious this was an inside job. 1 min. VIDEO

George Orwell 1984 - how come he and others many, many decades ago knew what our future would be?? “1984” was written in 1949. I think it is because those that could see into the future have an uncanny understanding of the potential for evil in people. I don’t think he had a crystal ball. I think he knew that what took place in Nazi Germany could easily take over the world one day because there are many evil people in the world and many more that cannot comprehend such evil and easily become the victims of evil. 1 min. VIDEO

Bill That Would Give Illegal Immigrants up to $150,000 to Buy Homes Heads to Gavin Newsom’s Desk - funny what CA is doing is eerily similar to one of Kamala’s policies. I do not believe in this policy one bit but one must ask one self why are they doing this for illegals and not hard working, tax paying American citizens? It all adds up to VOTES. Democrats are the party of handouts (at our expense) in order to buy votes. Lyndon Johnson said it out loud. Welfare would keep the blacks voting Democrat forever. Instead of a hand up, a hand out. ARTICLE

The Compassion Cartel Getting Rich on Poverty by Tom Deweese - every angle governments push is never about helping anyone except the deep state. Poverty, transgenderism, LGBTQ, education vouchers, vaccines etc. etc. all of it designed to make others rich at the expense to the people they profess to serve - When will people wake up to the fact that our government does nothing for the people NOTHING. The issue is NEVER the issue folks!! - ARTICLE

Martin Armstrong: civil war dead ahead - I might be naive but the only civil war that will come from this election is if Trump is elected. The left is violent and we see that almost everyday. If they are successful in stealing another election from Trump and the American people I do not believe Trump supporters will resort to violence. 1. we KNOW that is what the left wants 2. And we KNOW there are other ways…..and there are other ways. ARTICLE

Under Tim Walz, Minnesota Banned Christians From Teaching In Public Schools - I have heard rumor that Walz is a homosexual but have never posted any of these rumors but the more factual information coming out about this man makes me wonder if the rumors just might be true. Regardless this alone is enough to understand where this guy is coming from. There is one easy solution for this……….do not attend college in Minnesota is you want to be a teacher and do not apply for a job to teach in Minnesota and if you are alread a teacher…..MOVE. When the public stands up and the schools start losing headcount and money they will then and only then fight back too - Thanks to Jackie W. - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share