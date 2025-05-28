Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

RobinD
16h

Karen, You are correct in that the small changes have to occur before the major ones. "Small bites." An act of Congress has to occur in order to reverse the PREP Act and remove the CV shots. The individual Congressional votes have to be there in order for that to occur. Congresspeople are not going to vote for anything that stops their PAC "gifts" from Big Pharma... just like they will never vote for term limits. So they will have to be convinced to vote for what's ethically right over receiving income. That's a big step. They will have to be convinced that Pharma vaccines are NOT proven "safe and effective"... as if anything really is.

Brent Briggs
16h

MOTHER MAY I?:

I, too, am frustrated by the unconstitutional behaviors of the Judicial branch interfering with the Executive branch's work.

The powers of each branch are not hierarchical. They are equal. One branch does not help or hinder the other unless there are constitutional breeches; like crime.

However, since nobody has ever read any of Trump's ten best-selling books, America largely does not understand him. Trump and God have the same problem; nobody reads their books!!

Trump is very sensitive to the amount of power he holds as president. He would rather it take longer to accomplish something than to exert his full authority and blast through.

He DOES NOT want to perpetuate the Democrat track record of tyranny over all government agencies. He wants to have these agencies cleaned up and cleaned out, and new leadership to grow into them organically. Otherwise, the next Democrat president will reverse everything he's doing. Soon, we'll see the judicial branch turn on itself for its misconduct.

It's essential that the citizens who voted for this administration continue to support it. Don't be like a ship with no rudder, driven by every change in the wind's direction. Trump's given up his personal fortune and endured unending personal, legal, and political assaults for one reason: He loves America.

If you're an American, stay informed, inform others, and VOTE!

