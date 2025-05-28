Biowarfare 2025 Plans Revealed ft. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny with host Maria Zeee - 57 min. VIDEO
The AI Moratorium: Is Washington Quietly Disarming the States? - CAN YOU SAY “UNCONSTITUTIONAL?” This is a good example of states needing to start invoking NULLIFICATION when federal law steps outside its constitutional lane. As a matter of fact AI itself violates our Constitution. ARTICLE
Some positives for a change: things might not be moving as fast as we would like but as I have said in the past this is an elephant we need to eat one bite at a time.
Moderna Withdraws Combo Vaccine Application: A Real-Time Validation of the FDA’s New Direction - ARTICLE
Pfizer, Moderna Must Add Stronger Warnings About Possible Heart Damage From COVID Vaccines, FDA Says - warnings are not enough but again in order to not get sabotaged this has to be done in bites…..this shot needs to be ended so keep educating your friends, family and neighbors. We The People can put a huge dent in big pharma’s bottom line if we get educated, educate others and stop putting these poisons in our body - ARTICLE
Breaking: COVID mRNA Products Removed from CDC Schedule by Dr. Robert Malone - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)
Argentina and the US to partner in creating an alternative to the WHO - ARTICLE
Trump's "Mother may I" Administration by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
Karen, You are correct in that the small changes have to occur before the major ones. "Small bites." An act of Congress has to occur in order to reverse the PREP Act and remove the CV shots. The individual Congressional votes have to be there in order for that to occur. Congresspeople are not going to vote for anything that stops their PAC "gifts" from Big Pharma... just like they will never vote for term limits. So they will have to be convinced to vote for what's ethically right over receiving income. That's a big step. They will have to be convinced that Pharma vaccines are NOT proven "safe and effective"... as if anything really is.
MOTHER MAY I?:
I, too, am frustrated by the unconstitutional behaviors of the Judicial branch interfering with the Executive branch's work.
The powers of each branch are not hierarchical. They are equal. One branch does not help or hinder the other unless there are constitutional breeches; like crime.
However, since nobody has ever read any of Trump's ten best-selling books, America largely does not understand him. Trump and God have the same problem; nobody reads their books!!
Trump is very sensitive to the amount of power he holds as president. He would rather it take longer to accomplish something than to exert his full authority and blast through.
He DOES NOT want to perpetuate the Democrat track record of tyranny over all government agencies. He wants to have these agencies cleaned up and cleaned out, and new leadership to grow into them organically. Otherwise, the next Democrat president will reverse everything he's doing. Soon, we'll see the judicial branch turn on itself for its misconduct.
It's essential that the citizens who voted for this administration continue to support it. Don't be like a ship with no rudder, driven by every change in the wind's direction. Trump's given up his personal fortune and endured unending personal, legal, and political assaults for one reason: He loves America.
If you're an American, stay informed, inform others, and VOTE!