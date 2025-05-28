Biowarfare 2025 Plans Revealed ft. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny with host Maria Zeee - 57 min. VIDEO

The AI Moratorium: Is Washington Quietly Disarming the States? - CAN YOU SAY “UNCONSTITUTIONAL?” This is a good example of states needing to start invoking NULLIFICATION when federal law steps outside its constitutional lane. As a matter of fact AI itself violates our Constitution. ARTICLE

Some positives for a change: things might not be moving as fast as we would like but as I have said in the past this is an elephant we need to eat one bite at a time.

Moderna Withdraws Combo Vaccine Application: A Real-Time Validation of the FDA’s New Direction - ARTICLE

Pfizer, Moderna Must Add Stronger Warnings About Possible Heart Damage From COVID Vaccines, FDA Says - warnings are not enough but again in order to not get sabotaged this has to be done in bites…..this shot needs to be ended so keep educating your friends, family and neighbors. We The People can put a huge dent in big pharma’s bottom line if we get educated, educate others and stop putting these poisons in our body - ARTICLE

Breaking: COVID mRNA Products Removed from CDC Schedule by Dr. Robert Malone - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

Argentina and the US to partner in creating an alternative to the WHO - ARTICLE

Trump's "Mother may I" Administration by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

