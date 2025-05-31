Dr. Sherri Tenpenny shared her thoughts on the removal of the COVID bio weapon for healthy children and pregnant women. I totally agree. First, unhealthy people are the last people that should get this shot. Second, if this shot is not safe for healthy people then it is not safe for anyone!! We are going to give the shot that causes heart disease, strokes and cancer to people with heart conditions, stroke patients and cancer patients or people that had a stroke or cancer??? REALLY??? Wake up. We are being lulled by bad decision made to appear like good decisions. 1 min. - VIDEO

Unsanctioned LIVE with Karen Kingston - good interview - 1 hr. 17 min. VIDEO

Not Yet Serious by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

mRNA Vaccines Linked to Catastrophic Ovarian Damage - just think of all the little girls that received the COVID bio weapon and booster - what the COVID scam was all about can no longer be denied. ARTICLE

SCOTUS Allows Trump Administration to Revoke Legal Status for 500K Illegal Aliens - EVERY time the President yields to the court to give him permission to do his job we further empower the Judicial branch to take on authority they constitutionally do not have now and were NEVER granted by the Constitution or our founders……quite the contrary. The Judicial branch was to have the least amount of power of all 3 branches in over the years they have elevated themselves (and we allowed it)to the supreme law of the land - We just keep digging the hole deeper and deeper - ARTICLE

Tariffs and Article II by Lex Greene (a REAL expert on the original intent of the US Constitution unlike many who claim to be but are not) - ARTICLE

What the “Casual Cruelty” of Dr. Paul Offit Reveals - if you have ever followed anything about Dr. Offit you will realize he is only an expert in pushing the agenda for big pharma - ARTICLE

