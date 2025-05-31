Dr. Tenpenny/Karen Kingston/Lex Greene/Ovarian Damage/Trump again asks "mother may I"/Tariffs & Art. II/Aaron Siri v. Dr. Offit
Saturday May 31, 2025 TRUTH BOMB
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny shared her thoughts on the removal of the COVID bio weapon for healthy children and pregnant women. I totally agree. First, unhealthy people are the last people that should get this shot. Second, if this shot is not safe for healthy people then it is not safe for anyone!! We are going to give the shot that causes heart disease, strokes and cancer to people with heart conditions, stroke patients and cancer patients or people that had a stroke or cancer??? REALLY??? Wake up. We are being lulled by bad decision made to appear like good decisions. 1 min. - VIDEO
Unsanctioned LIVE with Karen Kingston - good interview - 1 hr. 17 min. VIDEO
Not Yet Serious by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
mRNA Vaccines Linked to Catastrophic Ovarian Damage - just think of all the little girls that received the COVID bio weapon and booster - what the COVID scam was all about can no longer be denied. ARTICLE
SCOTUS Allows Trump Administration to Revoke Legal Status for 500K Illegal Aliens - EVERY time the President yields to the court to give him permission to do his job we further empower the Judicial branch to take on authority they constitutionally do not have now and were NEVER granted by the Constitution or our founders……quite the contrary. The Judicial branch was to have the least amount of power of all 3 branches in over the years they have elevated themselves (and we allowed it)to the supreme law of the land - We just keep digging the hole deeper and deeper - ARTICLE
Tariffs and Article II by Lex Greene (a REAL expert on the original intent of the US Constitution unlike many who claim to be but are not) - ARTICLE
What the “Casual Cruelty” of Dr. Paul Offit Reveals - if you have ever followed anything about Dr. Offit you will realize he is only an expert in pushing the agenda for big pharma - ARTICLE
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.