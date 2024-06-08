Dr. Thorp-Dr. Breggin/Elizabeth Nickson/Tractor Supply/WHO-IHR/Bird Flu
Saturday June 8, 2024 Truth Bomb
Dr. Thorp and Dr. Breggin: Is the CIA Behind The Toxic mRNA Shots - this is a barn burner interview with Dr. Breggin and Dr. Thorpe with Brannon Howse. This is not the entire interview but it is surely enough to get the point across - 23 min. VIDEO
Were the Fires Last Summer Deliberately Set? By Elizabeth Nickson - ARTICLE
USA's National Statement - just in case you doubted me when I said that the US was behind the handing over of our sovereignty to the WHO. Of course their announcement makes it sound like they just delivered utopia believe me this will be no utopia you ever imagined - What they said was accomplished is a flat out lie the fact they were behind it is the only truth in this announcement - I had previous shared with my Subscribers the actual document written by the US government (Global Health Security Strategy April 2024) that to me proves the amendments to the IHR and the eventual Pandemic Treaty were a done deal long before the WHA meeting. ARTICLE
Are You Shopping at Tractor Supply? You should know this!! - Tractor Supply has gone totally WOKE - Thanks to Deb C. - 9 min. VIDEO
Cowering before Carbon by Elizabeth Nickson - ARTICLE
Why the WHO’s New Rules Should Be Rejected by Reggie Littlejohn - ARTICLE
Mexico’s Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer has denied reports that a resident of Mexico died due to a bird flu subtype, specifically the H5N2 strain.
WHO confirms first death in Mexico from bird flu never seen in humans
………..So, who do you think is telling the truth? The man the WHO claims died of bird flu was bed ridden, morbidly obese, total kidney failure and had diabetes….this should make your answer easier
Thank you for sharing the video about how tractor supply has gone totally woke. I had not known that. I will not spend any money there ever again.
COVID jab a medical treatment, not a vaccine, “safe and effective for what?”
Legal Precedent - 9th Circuit Court Rules COVID-19 mRNA Injections Are Not Legally Vaccines
"The right to refuse unwanted medical treatment is entirely consistent with this Nation’s history and constitutional traditions and the case merits are sufficient to invoke that fundamental right."
Karen Kingston
Jun 8
June 7, 2024: The 9th Circuit Federal Court of Appeals just ruled in favor of protecting individual human rights and bodily sovereignty of teachers and other staff of the Los Angeles School Unified District’s (LAUSD), reversing a lower court’s dismissal of their case against the LA County’s School District vaccine mandate for employees.
Announcing this huge win on behalf of their clients, Health Freedom Defense Fund issued a press release, stating that the case was won;
“On the merits, the majority ruled that the district court had misapplied the Supreme Court’s 1905 decision in Jacobson v. Massachusetts when it dismissed LAUSD’s lawsuit on grounds that the mandate was rationally related to a legitimate state interest. In Jacobson, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of a smallpox vaccination mandate because it related to “preventing the spread” of smallpox.
The majority, however, noted that HFDF had alleged in the lawsuit that the COVID jabs are not “traditional” vaccines because they do not prevent the spread of COVID-19 but only purport to mitigate COVID symptoms in the recipient. This, HFDF had alleged in its complaint, makes the COVID jab a medical treatment, not a vaccine.
The court recognized that mitigating symptoms rather than preventing the spread of disease “distinguishes Jacobson, thus presenting a different government interest.” Based on this reasoning, the majority disapproved the trial court’s contention that, even if the jabs do not prevent the spread, “Jacobson still dictates that the vaccine mandate is subject to, and survives, the rational basis test.”
The court held that “[t]his misapplies Jacobson,” which “did not involve a claim in which the compelled vaccine was ‘designed to reduce symptoms in the infected vaccine recipient rather than to prevent transmission and infection.”’ Jacobson does not, the majority concluded, extend to “forced medical treatment” for the benefit of the recipient.”
When HFDF asked the court to opine as to whether or not the CDC’s claim that the COVID-19 vaccines were ‘safe and effective’, the court responded with the rhetorical question, “safe and effective for what?”
Legal Precedent for U.S. Citizens to Deny Medical Treatment
Per the HFDF press release, “Judge Collins wrote that the district court “further erred by failing to realize that [HFDF’s] allegations directly implicate a distinct and more recent line of Supreme Court authority” for the proposition that “a competent person has a constitutionally protected liberty interest in refusing unwanted medical treatment[.]” Citing the Supreme Court’s decision in Washington v. Glucksberg, Judge Collins noted that the right to refuse unwanted medical treatment is “entirely consistent with this Nation’s history and constitutional traditions,” and that HFDF’s allegations in this case “are sufficient to invoke that fundamental right.”
The Kingston Report
A Legal Precedent is a LEGAL "Rule Of Law from God". It cannot be bought or suppressed.
A vaccine which BionTech/Pfizer said should have been licensed as a Gene Therapy Injection (1995) and which targets the Dentric Cells in the Lymph Nodes (2023) - but what for?
Time to get The "Devil's Tools" out and start "roasting the buggers", on this side, for the deaths and injuries, they have forced done, from May 2020 to June 2023 with the now WHO directed "illegal Disinformation Laws" - and for the future - into many of "us" for a medical treatment, not a vaccine, but “safe and effective" for what? - which suggests all vaccines are medical treatments and not to be trusted, either, by Legal Precedent from June 7, 2024 .