Dr. Thorp and Dr. Breggin: Is the CIA Behind The Toxic mRNA Shots - this is a barn burner interview with Dr. Breggin and Dr. Thorpe with Brannon Howse. This is not the entire interview but it is surely enough to get the point across - 23 min. VIDEO

Were the Fires Last Summer Deliberately Set? By Elizabeth Nickson - ARTICLE

USA's National Statement - just in case you doubted me when I said that the US was behind the handing over of our sovereignty to the WHO. Of course their announcement makes it sound like they just delivered utopia believe me this will be no utopia you ever imagined - What they said was accomplished is a flat out lie the fact they were behind it is the only truth in this announcement - I had previous shared with my Subscribers the actual document written by the US government (Global Health Security Strategy April 2024) that to me proves the amendments to the IHR and the eventual Pandemic Treaty were a done deal long before the WHA meeting. ARTICLE

Are You Shopping at Tractor Supply? You should know this!! - Tractor Supply has gone totally WOKE - Thanks to Deb C. - 9 min. VIDEO

Cowering before Carbon by Elizabeth Nickson - ARTICLE

Why the WHO’s New Rules Should Be Rejected by Reggie Littlejohn - ARTICLE

Mexico’s Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer has denied reports that a resident of Mexico died due to a bird flu subtype, specifically the H5N2 strain.

WHO confirms first death in Mexico from bird flu never seen in humans

………..So, who do you think is telling the truth? The man the WHO claims died of bird flu was bed ridden, morbidly obese, total kidney failure and had diabetes….this should make your answer easier

