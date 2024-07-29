Share

Dustification - I had seen this very long presentation by Dr. Wood regarding her scientific findings on what really happened to the Towers in NYC on 9/11 BUT this article associated with the presentation is so well done. It is long but for those seeking truth it is well worth the time spent. Dr. Wood is probably one of the most qualified experts to perform this research and she spent years compiling this information. She is not trying to find out who did it or why but only to explore what actually took down those buildings. I always believe in science when your work is totally ignored or ever terminally criticized without your day in court with fellow researchers you are probably more over the target and closer to the truth. Thanks to Gerry_O’C - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 hrs. 22 min.)

Monkey See Monkey Do - and Rogan isn’t the only one….I feel the same way about Tucker Carlson and others - The video in this article is actor Howard Beale in the epic 1976 movie “Network” It surely is relevant to today. If you have never watched this movie I recommend it. ARTICLE/VIDEO (4 min. DO NOT PASS UP THIS VIDEO)

Who Is the Real Kamala Harris? Of course this is a spliced spoof video but truth be known it is pretty dang accurate - Thanks to bestsis - 2 min. VIDEO

GOP Senate Candidate’s Devastating Attack Ad on Kamala Harris Goes Viral - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min. 30 secs.)

Soverignty Summit 2.0 starts TODAY at 9am to 11am. Guests will be from all over the world including legislators from the US - Summit Hosts are: Frank Gaffney, and Reggie Littlejohn - Please see link to register - LINK

