Dustification/Monkey See Monkey Do/USURPER Kamala Harris/SOVEREIGNTY SUMMIT 2.0
Monday July 29, 2024 Truth Bomb
Dustification - I had seen this very long presentation by Dr. Wood regarding her scientific findings on what really happened to the Towers in NYC on 9/11 BUT this article associated with the presentation is so well done. It is long but for those seeking truth it is well worth the time spent. Dr. Wood is probably one of the most qualified experts to perform this research and she spent years compiling this information. She is not trying to find out who did it or why but only to explore what actually took down those buildings. I always believe in science when your work is totally ignored or ever terminally criticized without your day in court with fellow researchers you are probably more over the target and closer to the truth. Thanks to Gerry_O’C - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 hrs. 22 min.)
Monkey See Monkey Do - and Rogan isn’t the only one….I feel the same way about Tucker Carlson and others - The video in this article is actor Howard Beale in the epic 1976 movie “Network” It surely is relevant to today. If you have never watched this movie I recommend it. ARTICLE/VIDEO (4 min. DO NOT PASS UP THIS VIDEO)
Who Is the Real Kamala Harris? Of course this is a spliced spoof video but truth be known it is pretty dang accurate - Thanks to bestsis - 2 min. VIDEO
GOP Senate Candidate’s Devastating Attack Ad on Kamala Harris Goes Viral - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min. 30 secs.)
Soverignty Summit 2.0 starts TODAY at 9am to 11am. Guests will be from all over the world including legislators from the US - Summit Hosts are: Frank Gaffney, and Reggie Littlejohn - Please see link to register - LINK
From one of my subscribers Brent Briggs....with his permission I share his email to me
Dealing with Yellowjackets
Early in the summer, we noticed a Yellowjacket wasp hovering around our entry steps. In a few days, there were several. Soon we were being accosted by them when we came and went.
They had built a nest under our wooden steps in a very inaccessible location. I tried wasp spray but could not get to the nest. A few of the workers died, but the nest was safe.
I tried waiting until dark, when they are supposedly unable to fly, to remove a step tread to reach them. NOPE! The vibrations of removing the screws incited a swarm and I was stung several times.
It was getting to the point where we could not enter and exit our home without a dozen or so wasps driving us away. So, I hatched a plan; I’d put some shredded papers into the hole and set them on fire.
The smoke and flames reached well into the recess, and I let them continue for 20 minutes. Soon, it became apparent that the wooden steps were beginning to ignite, so I doused them. Surely, nothing could survive all of that!
This morning, a few workers are buzzing around. It looks like I’ll be battling these aggressive intruders for a while!
Ah, so it is with liberals. They silently enter your space and set up operations deep inside our families, governments, schools, businesses, etc. We don’t see the damage until there are so many that we are almost being driven out of our homes! (just look at the millions who have fled liberal cities and states). Day by day, America gets smaller as these insidious things transform from a nuisance to a serious danger.
Everywhere they go, they build more nests and swarm conservatives, driving them away.
Oh, the remedy for my wasp problem? I will probably have to wait until the fall when it gets cold, and they hibernate. I’ll then disassemble my steps, take out the nest and rebuild. This is what we conservatives THINK we’ll do every November……..
KB Replies: THINK ABOUT PEOPLE. Only WE THE PEOPLE can save this republic and it won't be easy. If you are not willing to make the sacrifice then I hope your children will enjoy the slavery we have handed to them.
BIDEN/HARRIS. Most conservatives can process a logical explanation of why liberals do what they do. However, the ONE thing that most conservatives just CANNOT process is the "Biden/Harris Effect."
Conservatives just can't understand how a political party is OK/fine with a couple of clownish buffoons occupying the most powerful political office in the world. The fact that Biden can commit gaff after gaff, fall down on stage, and wander off like a lost puppy is OF NO CONSEQUENCE to the liberal machine. In fact, it works in their favor. While conservative commentators and media are reporting on the clown show, the liberal machine is working feverishly behind the scenes. (have you noticed the numbers of spending bills that get approved and they don't even make the news?)
Conservatives just don't understand that the president and vice president are empty suits! They are hood ornaments. The machine is underneath, under the hood. The puppets hold the office and the puppeteers are behind the veil.
You'd never watch a drag race and say the 'hood ornament' won. But, that's what the liberals pulled off when they stole the last election.....and the tires on that dragster was the Republican party.
In Pennsylvania, the worst of the worst election violations were committed by elected Republicans. They have not even been investigated. They are still in office. What do you think they'll do in November?
Yes, Biden/Harris are clowns. They hold the "pen" and that's all they are used for. The ones running things never set foot on a campaign stage.