Col Douglas Macgregor Calls for Early Elections, Because Our Government Is Captured - 5 min. VIDEO

Who Might Save America - and the World? - ARTICLE

Project 2025: Heritage Foundation Blueprint for President Trump - radical? In my opinion this plan is not radical enough. No mention of getting out of the UN or the WEF. No mention of ending tax exempt status programs like 501©3. The tax exempt status programs are nothing but tax shelters that we are forced to support and most of them are anti-American and in many cases anti-humanity. Churches no longer preach the word of God for fear of losing their tax exempt status. ARTICLE

I have provided a link to the entire Project 2025. It is a very large document and I am trying to get through it but I believe it is important to understand the plan that President Trump will more than likely work to implement if elected. So far there are many great things in this plan but not recommending we leave the UN, WEF is a plan that circumvents one of the major factors in the destruction of this country. But all in all from what I see so far this project if implemented quickly will be an enormously good start. PROJECT 2025

Chemo - be sure to read some of the comments - 1 min. VIDEO

Is America becoming fascist? Government spies are watching you from some of the least expected PRIVATE companies by Leo Hohmann - ARTICLE/VIDEO (7 MIN.)

