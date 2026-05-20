I know….I know I said Tuesday was my last Substack this week BUT I just couldn’t resist. LOL

What an Incredible Coincidence: Moderna Started the Bundibugyo Ebola mRNA Shot… Then WHO Suddenly Declared an “Emergency” 4 Months Later - if you missed the article by Dr. Jessica Rose about Ebola that I shared please see below. I have reposted. She proves there is no fear of Ebola here in the US. The only precaution they need to take is stop people from that region from coming to the US. I also do not trust the WHO or our government and would not be surprised if by “coincidence” it does show up in the US…..that can only happen if it is done on purpose. But the WHO is in desperate need of funds so what better way than to strike up another fake pandemic - with vaccines taking a backseat and people are waking up to the fact they do more harm than good big pharma is finding a huge decrease in funds as well…..so they have to stir up fear again. Fool me once shame on you/fool me twice shame on me. There are no coincidences!!! - ARTICLE/VIDEO

The PHEIC Ebola outbreak making it to the “news” and why you should not be concerned - the WHO is looking to call another global emergency. So read what Dr. Rose has to say about Ebola….I would believe her before I would ever believe anything from the WHO or our own government - ARTICLE

Mass Noncompliance - very helpful information. Some may find some of the suggestions inconvenient but you cannot comply yourself out of tyranny. Fighting back now and making things a bit inconvenient will pay off in the end. They are after us and it won’t be pretty - This was obviously written for people in the UK (their tyranny is more advance than ours but ours is coming and soon) but the information pertains to every country. Thanks to Steve M. - ARTICLE

Flipping Out in a Warming World - this needs to shared EVERYWHERE - ARTICLE

Catherine Austin Fitts on Digital Money ~ The Liberty Forum ~ 5-12-2026 - Thanks to bestsis - 1 hr. 25 min. VIDEO

Baric Lab Published Blueprint for Computer-Designed Coronaviruses With No Detectable Assembly Scars in 2008 by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING