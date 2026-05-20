Ebola scam/Mass Noncompliance/Climate change hoax exposed AGAIN/Catherine Austin Fitts
Saturday, May 23, 2026
I know….I know I said Tuesday was my last Substack this week BUT I just couldn’t resist. LOL
What an Incredible Coincidence: Moderna Started the Bundibugyo Ebola mRNA Shot… Then WHO Suddenly Declared an “Emergency” 4 Months Later - if you missed the article by Dr. Jessica Rose about Ebola that I shared please see below. I have reposted. She proves there is no fear of Ebola here in the US. The only precaution they need to take is stop people from that region from coming to the US. I also do not trust the WHO or our government and would not be surprised if by “coincidence” it does show up in the US…..that can only happen if it is done on purpose. But the WHO is in desperate need of funds so what better way than to strike up another fake pandemic - with vaccines taking a backseat and people are waking up to the fact they do more harm than good big pharma is finding a huge decrease in funds as well…..so they have to stir up fear again. Fool me once shame on you/fool me twice shame on me. There are no coincidences!!! - ARTICLE/VIDEO
The PHEIC Ebola outbreak making it to the “news” and why you should not be concerned - the WHO is looking to call another global emergency. So read what Dr. Rose has to say about Ebola….I would believe her before I would ever believe anything from the WHO or our own government - ARTICLE
Mass Noncompliance - very helpful information. Some may find some of the suggestions inconvenient but you cannot comply yourself out of tyranny. Fighting back now and making things a bit inconvenient will pay off in the end. They are after us and it won’t be pretty - This was obviously written for people in the UK (their tyranny is more advance than ours but ours is coming and soon) but the information pertains to every country. Thanks to Steve M. - ARTICLE
Flipping Out in a Warming World - this needs to shared EVERYWHERE - ARTICLE
Catherine Austin Fitts on Digital Money ~ The Liberty Forum ~ 5-12-2026 - Thanks to bestsis - 1 hr. 25 min. VIDEO
Baric Lab Published Blueprint for Computer-Designed Coronaviruses With No Detectable Assembly Scars in 2008 by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
PHUCK PHEIC!
Wish the whole damn concept of vaccines would go the way of bloodletting, it is just as ridiculous and dangerous!
The terrible 'PABS negotiators', Congress Critters, Mark 'Carnage', horrifying Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
WOAH/WHO/WEF/UN - ALL MUST BE CULLED!
FIRST THEY CAME FOR THE OSTRICHES........................
OH HELL NO TO THE INSANITY OF 'ONE HEALTH'! As if every unique being were interchangeable parts of a soulless AI machine of total slavery!
If only every country exited the WHO!
KEEP UP THE STRUGGLE! BE VIGILANT! NO RESTING ON LAURELS!
MERS! MONEYPOX! All those WHO/WEF/UN control freaks, BUGGER OFF AND LEAVE US ALONE!
NO TO YOUR CORRUPT MONEY-MAKING RACKETS!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
SERIOUSLY FOLKS! KEEP FIGHTING! Can't say this often enough! The WHO/UN/WEF are totally criminal entities that must be litigated and dismantled off the face of the earth and its upper level employees tried and jailed. Nothing THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION does has any legitimacy.
EQUITY is Orwellian doublespeak for equal ENSLAVEMENT of us proles under the technocratic parasitical malevolent rule by control freak, power-mad psychos. The word EQUITY makes my blood boil whenever I hear it now that I understand its true meaning.
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
The world needs a lot more rejections of the UN/WHO's nefarious schemes.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Can't say this often enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)! iaindavis.substack.com
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
We need you telling it like it is! 🙂