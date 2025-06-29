EXCLUSIVE: The Fed Is Sabotaging the Economy—And Trump Is Their Scapegoat, Economist Warns | Daily Pulse - important information - 36 min. ARTICLE/VIDEO

Keeping Adult Illegals On Medicaid: Two Dead Democrat Senators Eviscerating Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill - ARTICLE

Amy Coney Barrett Rebukes Ketanji Brown Jackson's 'Extreme' Opinion - this is what happens when you put a political left wing hack on the Supreme Court. She had a very concerning career and was moved through the process as a reward for her striking down President Trump in his first term. What is more troubling is after Senate questioning her leniency on pedophiles they never brought up her bias against President Trump and passed her through to the Supreme Court. She is out of her league and her decisions obviously are concerning to her fellow Justices. Amy Barrett’s comments about Brown-Jackson are unprecedented. ARTICLE

Zohran Mamdani Faces Backlash After Declaring ‘No’ To Capitalism On CNN - He is a self avowed Muslim communist and he doesn’t even hide it. He has only been a US citizen for 7 years and he was a New York state Assemblyman and is now the front runner to be the Mayor of NYC??? He is actually proposing policies that are straight from the Communist Party platform. Will our government do anything? I highly doubt it but the people of NYC are going to find out the hard way what happens when they succumb to the lies of communism. Communism is great until you run out of other peoples money and there will be a mass exodus of working class people and businesses in NYC if this guy gets elected. NYC will be turned into a dust bowl and maybe this is a good thing. It will show the rest of America what happens when you succumb to the promise of FREE STUFF and false utopia - Nothing is free - This guy is clearly guilty of a proposed platform that is seditious and sedition is a crime. We have laws to deal with people like Mamdani. - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

8 U.S. Code § 1481 - Loss of nationality by native-born or naturalized citizen; voluntary action; burden of proof; presumptions (be sure to look at the links in section 7)

Code of Federal Regulations - Aliens and Naturalization HERE is a link to the full US Code 8 Chapter 1 Section C (see Part 313) So I am sure there is something somewhere that can be used against this guy.

1954communistcontrolact 250316 111411 24.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Mamdani-A Brotherhood Puppet - this article paints a much more detailed picture of this guy but should not be surprising - sure hope the people of NYC wake up quick - these details make it more apparent that the Communist Control Act of 1954 and the above naturalization violations pertain to him - ARTICLE

