Edward Dowd: Global Vaccine Impact: Study Reveals Up to 15M Deaths, 60M Disabilities Worldwide - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min. 27 secs.)

BREAKING: ​​​​​​​Montgomery County PA Republican Committee Headquarters forced to evacuate after profanity-laced bomb threat - funny how they call us violent when the only violence we ever see comes from the left - ARTICLE

California rail workers fired for refusing Covid jab awarded $1 million each in federal lawsuit - and about 1600 NYC employees were reinstated with back pay - if people would have stood up together and got up an walked off the job believe me no one would have been forced to take the jab and no one would have lost their job - NEXT time (and there will be a next time) any employer that demands you inject poison into your body needs to be looking at an empty work place. EVERYONE no matter what business you are in needs to get up and walk out. They will be begging for you to come back within hours - We need to stop being a nation of weakling cowards - ARTICLE

Dr. Brian Hooker's Damning Testimony Against All Vaccines - ARTICLE

Alamo at The Ballot Box - ARTICLE

Divorce leads to 18 vaccine autism - I actually met this father. He lives in Tennessee. I met his 3 children. ALL 3 of these kids were court ordered to be vaccinated against the wishes of both the mother and father. This was a custody hearing and the TENNESSEE judge said the first parent that gets the kids vaccinated gets custody. Even though these parents had religious exemptions the judge flat out said he doesn’t care what the law says but in his opinion (mind you he is no doctor and was not there to make health care decisions for these children) not vaccinated these children was child abuse. He said the first parent to get the kids vaccinated immediately will get custody. The mother who has a drug problem took the kids and got them vaccinated. The youngest child who was a happy, healthy and normal 5 year old ended up in ICU and is now a regressive autistic. The 3 children were each given 17 vaccines. Both boys got the shots at all once and the girl got them in two visits. The mother abandoned the children and the father devotes his entire life to caring for his children and the youngest boy requires 24/7 care. He is fed from a bottle, is totally non-verbal and is in diapers. I cannot believe that here in Tennessee or in any state in America this man cannot get justice for what this judge did to his family. How can a mother who deserted her family over 3 years ago still have custody of these children and how is it possible this father is still ordered to pay child support? WHERE IS OUR GOVERNOR??? WHERE ARE OUR LEGISLATORS?? WHERE IS OUR ATTORNEY GENERAL?? Why has no Tennessee lawyer stepped up to help this man and his family?? If you can see it in your heart to donate to their gofundme please do so. I can vouch for this man and his children. THANK YOU. Interview with Children’s Health Defense bus in Knoxville, TN - 16 min. VIDEO

Top 10 most surveilled cities in the U.S. reveal globalist agenda is being implemented at the LOCAL LEVEL - this is a list of the most surveilled cities but they are not the only cities being surveilled. There are thousands of cities all over the US that are surveilling American citizens and collecting data. Anyone that believes they are doing this for safety reasons needs a reality check. ARTICLE

