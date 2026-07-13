Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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ASK's avatar
ASK
12h

Sorry but 1966-2026 is 60 years. Just had a birthday so I know….

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Carole's avatar
Carole
17h

Strangled by regulations.

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