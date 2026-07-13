The American Freshman 50 Year Trends - 1966-2026 - for those education and data buffs and even for those that are just plain curious about how well (I should say poorly) our kids have done in the federal indoctrination system over the past 50 years. The US Department of Education was never set up to improve education. Education in the US was the best in the world back then. It was meant to destroy free thought and true education. It was meant to create the mindless citizens we have today. It was meant to control what was taught to every child. It took time to accomplish their goals but accomplish them they have done - We now have at least 2 generations of Americans that cannot read, spell, do math nor do they know history. Our founding documents are considered controversial if taught in our schools - Yes we have schools that refuse to teach the founding documents…….of course that makes sense because a citizenry that does not know their rights is easily enslaved and controlled. Thanks to Brett B. - STUDY

In an age of Flock surveillance, everyone is a potential criminal and you’re guilty until proven innocent by Leo Hohmann - ARTICLE/VIDEO

The step in mail-in voting that nobody can verify and more about election fraud on ZOOM with Torch of Freedom hostess Dr. Karladine Graves and guest Mark Cook. TUESDAY, July 14, 2026 7:30 pm CT/8:30 pm ET (time change) - REGISTRATION IS NOT REQUIRED to join the ZOOM - DETAILS

Oregon is the Blue Print - ARTICLE

Universal Basic Income Social Credit Score System Dystopia: Trump Accounts Now Mandatory For Every Newborn - Totally unconstitutional just like SS was unconstitutional but when it comes to FREE money Americans could not give a hoot about the Constitution and are to brainwashed to see the real reason behind it. It is how they will end SS in the future…..which never should have happened in the first place. It makes slaves to the government out of all of us. My father never collected SS. He said it was a Ponzi scheme. There was a day when people had the chance to opt out and he was one that did that. Smart man. A FREE man. SS started out as a non-taxed voluntary program and you can see this new scheme has gone from voluntary to mandatory before it was even implemented. As the years go by believe me it will only continue to enslave people. Today SS is taxed (twice) and is no longer voluntary. And you MUST take their government health insurance (another same) or give up your monthly SS check. If Trump had any understanding of the Constitution or any respect for his oath he would know it is unconstitutional to force people to sign up for this progam. The fact that you have no choice tells me there is more to the story than what they are tellin us. Do you REALLY think these rich people are giving your kids their money out of the goodness of their heart? Please wake up. They are getting something out of this and after their money stops who ends up paying for this? WE DO. ARTICLE

Perfect Politicians? by Lex Greene - spot on!!! ARTICLE

America Was Never the Problem - we the people will also have culpability in the death of America. Our founders left it up to the people to insure our government was kept in line and we allowed them to go outside of their constitutional boundaries. Why? Because we fell victim to allowing them to “take care of us” which ended up enslaving the people and the destruction of what should have been an eternal beacon of light to the world - ARTICLE

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