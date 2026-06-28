Young White Men Will Save Western Civilization. Why? - by Elizabeth Nickson - this will come to white women in the US too - I watched the movie referenced in this article (Civilian Vigilante) on Amazon Prime but there are other ways to view it. It is well worth the time. - This movie was banned in the UK and Germany…..no surprise. Even the US hides the true account of rapes and murders of white women by Muslims - ARTICLE/VIDEOS

The Saturday Wrap-Up - EXPOSED: The Dead Communist Behind Mamdani AND the CFR’s Post-Trump Plot - June 27, 2026 - from Promethien Action’s Barbara Boyd -this is why they drove every high school student to college for degrees they did not need. College is nothing more than communist finishing school. If they didn’t destroy your children in K-12 they will finish them off in college. Parents and legislators REFUSED to listen to those of us that warned for decades of what was taking place in the public indoctrination centers we call public schools. Our public schools are not broken. They are finally working as planned from way back when Prussian education (Horace Mann) was brought to the US. Prussian education was all about forming attitudes, beliefs and indoctrination not real education. A college graduate could not answer questions on an 8th grade test from back in the day when people were educated at the kitchen table. Communists know very well that the way to change a culture is the indoctrination of our children - 14 min. VIDEO

The Prussian education system, established in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, was a state-controlled, compulsory model designed to produce obedient citizens, disciplined soldiers, and efficient workers. Originating from reforms following Prussia’s defeat by Napoleon in 1806, it emphasized standardized curricula, professional teacher training, and strict hierarchy to foster loyalty to the state over individual critical thinking.

Key features of the system included:

Compulsory Attendance : Mandatory schooling for children aged 5–14, funded by the state.

Tripartite Structure : A tiered system separating students early, with elite Gymnasiums for leadership and Volksschulen for the masses.

State Control : Centralized curriculum and teacher certification to ensure uniform ideological compliance.

Influence: It served as the blueprint for modern public education in the United States (championed by Horace Mann) and much of the Western world.

Critics describe it as a “factory-model” designed to suppress dissent and social unrest, while proponents highlight its success in reducing illiteracy and establishing professional teaching standards. The legacy of this system remains evident in modern standardized testing and age-based grade levels.

DID HORACE MANN BRING PRUSSIAN EDUCATION TO AMERICA:

Yes, Horace Mann is widely credited with introducing key elements of the Prussian education system to the United States, though historians debate the extent and intent of this adoption.

The 1843 Visit and Adoption

In 1843, Mann traveled to Europe, where he was particularly impressed by the schools in Prussia. He observed their centralized administration, compulsory attendance, age-graded classrooms, and professional teacher training (normal schools). Upon returning to Massachusetts, he championed these reforms in his Seventh Annual Report (1844), leading to the Massachusetts Education Reform of 1852, the first compulsory schooling law in the U.S. modeled after the Prussian system.

Well there ya have it!! It is and always has been about indoctrination. But like all things communist/muslim they take their time. They are patient. They have outsmarted most people. They first had to get mom out of the kitchen, then they had to destroy the family unit, then they had to go after the one thing that separates us from animals…..the unborn and destroy people’s belief in the sanctity of human life and the destruction of American religious faith.

Randi Weingarten Told America Teachers Can’t Afford Groceries Then Her Own Records Exposed Her - teachers unions are another reason why education is in the toilet - ARTICLE

Ownership from Dr. Jessica Rose - did you know in the UK you need a license to watch TV??? ARTICLE

Air Conditioning Torn From Homes Under Net Zero Clampdown - looks like they are none too happy about air conditioners either - ARTICLE

Our Nation Was Not Founded in 1776 - ARTICLE

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