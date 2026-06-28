Elizabeth Nickson/Barbara Boyd/Randi Weingarten/Dr. Jessica Rose/No Air Conditioning for YOU!!/When Was Our Nation Really Founded?
Sunday, June 28, 2026
Young White Men Will Save Western Civilization. Why? - by Elizabeth Nickson - this will come to white women in the US too - I watched the movie referenced in this article (Civilian Vigilante) on Amazon Prime but there are other ways to view it. It is well worth the time. - This movie was banned in the UK and Germany…..no surprise. Even the US hides the true account of rapes and murders of white women by Muslims - ARTICLE/VIDEOS
The Saturday Wrap-Up - EXPOSED: The Dead Communist Behind Mamdani AND the CFR’s Post-Trump Plot - June 27, 2026 - from Promethien Action’s Barbara Boyd -this is why they drove every high school student to college for degrees they did not need. College is nothing more than communist finishing school. If they didn’t destroy your children in K-12 they will finish them off in college. Parents and legislators REFUSED to listen to those of us that warned for decades of what was taking place in the public indoctrination centers we call public schools. Our public schools are not broken. They are finally working as planned from way back when Prussian education (Horace Mann) was brought to the US. Prussian education was all about forming attitudes, beliefs and indoctrination not real education. A college graduate could not answer questions on an 8th grade test from back in the day when people were educated at the kitchen table. Communists know very well that the way to change a culture is the indoctrination of our children - 14 min. VIDEO
The Prussian education system, established in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, was a state-controlled, compulsory model designed to produce obedient citizens, disciplined soldiers, and efficient workers. Originating from reforms following Prussia’s defeat by Napoleon in 1806, it emphasized standardized curricula, professional teacher training, and strict hierarchy to foster loyalty to the state over individual critical thinking.
Key features of the system included:
Compulsory Attendance: Mandatory schooling for children aged 5–14, funded by the state.
Tripartite Structure: A tiered system separating students early, with elite Gymnasiums for leadership and Volksschulen for the masses.
State Control: Centralized curriculum and teacher certification to ensure uniform ideological compliance.
Influence: It served as the blueprint for modern public education in the United States (championed by Horace Mann) and much of the Western world.
Critics describe it as a “factory-model” designed to suppress dissent and social unrest, while proponents highlight its success in reducing illiteracy and establishing professional teaching standards. The legacy of this system remains evident in modern standardized testing and age-based grade levels.
DID HORACE MANN BRING PRUSSIAN EDUCATION TO AMERICA:
Yes, Horace Mann is widely credited with introducing key elements of the Prussian education system to the United States, though historians debate the extent and intent of this adoption.
The 1843 Visit and Adoption
In 1843, Mann traveled to Europe, where he was particularly impressed by the schools in Prussia. He observed their centralized administration, compulsory attendance, age-graded classrooms, and professional teacher training (normal schools). Upon returning to Massachusetts, he championed these reforms in his Seventh Annual Report (1844), leading to the Massachusetts Education Reform of 1852, the first compulsory schooling law in the U.S. modeled after the Prussian system.
Well there ya have it!! It is and always has been about indoctrination. But like all things communist/muslim they take their time. They are patient. They have outsmarted most people. They first had to get mom out of the kitchen, then they had to destroy the family unit, then they had to go after the one thing that separates us from animals…..the unborn and destroy people’s belief in the sanctity of human life and the destruction of American religious faith.
Randi Weingarten Told America Teachers Can’t Afford Groceries Then Her Own Records Exposed Her - teachers unions are another reason why education is in the toilet - ARTICLE
Ownership from Dr. Jessica Rose - did you know in the UK you need a license to watch TV??? ARTICLE
Air Conditioning Torn From Homes Under Net Zero Clampdown - looks like they are none too happy about air conditioners either - ARTICLE
Our Nation Was Not Founded in 1776 - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Same satanic LARPer network as EpiGirl Rose & Mengele Malone?
A dumbed down, enfeebled, propagandized population is easily enslaved!
Trump and his Epstein Class cronies are exemplars of the monsters in human skin suits who rule the world getting a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
WAKE THE F*CK UP! TOTAL SLAVERY IS UPON US!!
IT'S THE OMNIWAR! They can stick their f*cking damned AI, Wearables, Chips, CBDC/NO CASH, NANO, Digital IDs, and Jabs up their asses where the sun don't shine! iaindavis.substack.com
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are all BEAUTIFUL, the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.