Lahaina, the Palisades, the Crippled Economies of the West: the Catastrophic Fallout from the Technate and Falsified “Climate Change” Continues. by Elizabeth Nickson - people better wake up to reality and soon - ARTICLE

If you thought Flock cameras were concerning, meet what comes next. - AJ C a subscriber and friend sent this link to me and it is information we all need to know and share. Thank you AJ C - ARTICLE

Tulsi Gabbard Makes a Major Move on Her Last Day As DNI - 5 min. - VIDEO

BREAKING: FDA Advisory Committee Votes 9-0 to Recommend Moderna’s mRNA Flu Shot Despite 75.3% Adverse Reaction Rate - Geez people, what more do we need to know. Our health agencies are owned and controlled by big pharma. They want us sick, disable, dead. The LUST for money is the root of ALL evil. ARTICLE

Iran: The Goal Was Always Economic Reintegration, Not Containment - ARTICLE

The American Miracle - Our Nation is No Accident - watch July 3, 2026 - Thanks to Mark E. - ARTICLE

What Is He Hiding - The truth about Obama’s presidential library - 13 min. VIDEO

SHOCKING: Embalmer Says CDC Knew About Anomalous “White Clots” Long Ago—But Was Blocked From Acting - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (one snippet and one longer interview)

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