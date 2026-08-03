The Delicious Humiliation of the Man Who Poisoned the World and the Ignominious Death of ‘The Science’. by Elizabeth Nickson - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (lots of short snippet videos)

Woman Successfully Delivers Healthy Baby with a Transplanted Uterus from a Deceased Donor - well I guess you know where this is going? Pregnant transgender women (who are really men) will be coming to a town near you. No need to post (but I will) or read the article you can tell by the title the contents of this article. The womb of a deceased donor was transplanted to a woman (and she was a real female) was born without a uterus. All well and good but you KNOW how this story ends - ARTICLE

Articles of impeachment to be introduced against Obama-appointed judge after TPS decision - and there are many more that should be impeached including several Supreme Court Justices. ARTICLE

Long before the UN and League of Nations there was the IPU - The IPU still exists today but gee, I wonder why we don’t hear about it (note my sarcasm) - Thanks to AJ C. - 11 min. VIDEO

EXC: Inside The CCP’s Training Program For Communist Party USA Operatives by Natalie Winters - this article is important so don’t skip over it - ARTICLE

“to my friends on the fence, like moderate Democrats, Libertarians and Independents and the never Trump Republicans and those thinking of “walking away” from the Democratic party:

- Women are upset at Trump’s naughty words -- they also bought 80 million copies of 50 Shades of Gray.

- Not one feminist has defended Sarah Sanders. It seems women’s rights only matter if those women are liberal.

- No Border Walls. No voter ID laws. Did you figure it out yet? But wait... there’s more...

- Chelsea Clinton got out of college and got a job at NBC that paid $900,000 per year. Her mom flies around the country speaking out about white privilege. And just like that, they went from being against foreign interference in our elections to allowing non-citizens to vote in our elections.

- President Trump’s wall costs less than the Obamacare website. Let that sink in, America!

- We are one election away from open borders, socialism, gun confiscation, and full-term abortion nationally. We are fighting evil.

- They sent more troops and armament to arrest Roger Stone than they sent to defend Benghazi

- 60 years ago, Venezuela was 4th on the world economic freedom index. Today, they are 179th and their citizens are dying of starvation. In only 10 years, Venezuela was destroyed by democratic socialism.

- Russia donated $0.00 to the Trump campaign. Russia donated $145,600,000 to the Clinton Foundation. But Trump was the one investigated!

- Nancy Pelosi invited illegal aliens to the State of the Union. President Trump Invited victims of illegal aliens to the State of the Union. Let that sink in.

- A socialist is basically a communist who doesn’t have the power to take everything from their citizens at gunpoint ... Yet!

- How do you walk 3000 miles across Mexico without food or support and show up at our border 100 pounds overweight and with a cellphone?

- Alexandria Ocasio Cortez wants to ban cars, ban planes, give out universal income and thinks socialism works. She calls Donald Trump crazy.

- Bill Clinton paid $850,000 to Paula Jones To get her to go away. I don’t remember the FBI raiding his lawyer’s office.

- I wake up every day and I am grateful that Hillary Clinton is not the president of the United States of America. The same media that told me Hillary Clinton had a 95% chance of winning, now tells me Trump’s approval ratings are low.

- “The problem with socialism is that sooner or later you run out of other people’s money.”— Margaret Thatcher

- Maxine Waters opposes voter ID laws; She thinks that they are racist. You need to have a photo ID to attend her town hall meetings.

- President Trump said — “They’re not after me. They’re after you. I’m just in their way.”

Now, go Back & Read this Again like your Future Depends upon it, Because it Does!

~Victor Davis Hanson

Thanks to my friend Ruth W. for sending this for all to appreciate