There will be a lot coming out over next few days regarding the WHA meeting in Geneva but bottom line is this entire process was illegally conducted. There is no need to pop the champagne corks. This fight continues and it must because although some things were removed this agreement is still extremely egregious. And they have not given up on the Pandemic Treaty. They will be meeting again before the end of the year to get that passed. AND make no mistake the Biden administration is 100% behind all of this. Joe Biden has been a traitor to this country since he was a Senator. I do not use the word TRAITOR loosely like many do but Joe Biden, Hunter and James, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton are guilty of treason against the United States. No one is above the law except for the Democrats.

There was no consensus or quorum for the “vote” on the amendments to the IHR. They passed them illegally. The violated their own rules which require a final document is to be submitted to the 194 member states 4 months before the vote. These amendments were passed using a document that is date June 1, 2024 and a vote taken on June 1, 2024. This did not give members the needed time to review the final document. And as they did in 2022 they illegally passed this document. There were several countries that strongly objected but those objections were ignored. No consensus and they had no quorum which yet another violation of their own rules. TWITTER POST

WHO International Health Regulations - this is a very long article but if you are truly interested in how the Biden administration sold us out to the globalists you need to understand what took place and understand this is NOT over. The fight has truly just begun. If you are sitting back thinking Trump is going to save the day you need to think back to the 2020 election. Think it cannot happen again then you are going to be among the very depressed come November 5, 2024. ARTICLE

HERE is a copy of the final IHR

US government will ban Americans from air travel effective May 2025 unless they have federalized 'Real ID' driver's license - this is all in preparation for the digital ID that comes next. There is no war against fossil fuels. The real war is against mobility and total surveillance. How is this any different than a digital ID? It is not and they will use this license as a digital ID with all of your information attached to it….including your medical and financial information. That is what it was always about years ago when they passed the law but because of push back some states have yet to implement the Real ID. “I vant to zee your papers” If you ever doubted the US influence in the WHA meeting that just took place and the amendments to the IHR this coming out 2 days after the illegal approval of the amendments should hopefully be enough. The US is the country that kicked the amendments and the Pandemic Treaty off. Eventually you will not be able to leave your home without “your papers.” ARTICLE

