Doge update from President Trump and Elon Musk - I can see why Trump likes this man. No matter what you think of him he is doing good things - 30 min. VIDEO

Louisiana Department of Health to end mass vaccine promotion after RFK Jr confirmed - let’s hope other states do the same - my issue with the decision is WHY did it take RFK Jr. to be appointed the head of HHS for this guy to do this? He must have known these shots were dangerous long before RFK Jr. was confirmed. He needs to be questioned about his decision and why didn’t he do the right thing long before RFK Jr. came along. ARTICLE

Overreaching Judges Face Impeachment For Blocking DOGE - The US Constitution calls for only ONE Supreme Court. All inferior courts are created by Congress. And Congress can shut them down and THAT is what should be done. So as you can see there is no need to impeach judges on the inferior courts. Inferior courts are bought and paid for and no longer non-political or unbiased. Perhaps the President should read the Constitution and work with Congress to get back to one Supreme Court in DC. Just like the WHO, UN and so much more they are have been corrupted and because they can be shut down they should be shut down. - ARTICLE

DOGE Findings: Funding Steroid Hamster Fighting, Cocaine's Effect On Beagles, "Racial Aggression" In Mice, Russian Cats On Treadmills, Parrot Romance, And More - ARTICLE/VIDEO

Exit The United Nations - there are several quick and easy actions you can take. SHARE - ARTICLE

After delay, CDC releases data signaling bird flu spread undetected in cows and people - understand this has nothing to do with health and everything to do with land. THEY WANT THE LAND. They want mass depopulation. These animals take up A LOT of land. They want to end private property. The Global Biodiversity Assessment Report clearly states they must end all large hoofed animals, irrigation, paddocks, fences, modern agricultural machinery. It is cows and chickens today but it will be sheep, pigs and horses in the near future. Remember the words of the man that invented the PCR, Dr. Kary Mulllis. If you cycle PCR enough times you can detect whatever you want. Notice they stated in this article they found immunity to bird flu which means they were infected at one time. He also said PCR cannot be used to determine that someone is actually sick with a disease. Cycle PCR more than 25 cycles and it is useless. During COVID the US was cycling PCR 35-40 cycles which means most of the PCR tests were a fraud. People being told they were sick when they were not just to pump up the numbers and the fear. DO NOT TAKE ANY PCR TEST OR VACCINES. Get healthy. Lose weight. Exercise. Eat real food. ARTICLE

Secret US Document Exposed: Freedom From War - I just happen to have saved this document back in 2007 - this video is from 2018 - 6 min. VIDEO

Freedom From War Disarmament 1961 24pgs Gov 2.08MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

War on poultry - this article is long but important. I suggest watching the first video (18 min.). He mentions Kissinger……did you know Kissinger wrote a report in 1974 about reducing the population? I had shared this report several times. It is NSSM-200. Part of the UN Agenda 21 is to reduce the population by huge numbers. ARTICLE/VIDEO

Mayorkas’ FEMA Caught Red-Handed Misusing Millions for Migrant Luxury Stays! - NOW, WHO IS GOING TO PRISON? - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share