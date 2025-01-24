PROTECTING THE MEANING AND VALUE OF AMERICAN CITIZENSHIP - President Trump has signed an EO to end birthright citizenship which for anyone that has done their research know the 14th Amendment Sec. 1 was to address citizenship for the recently freed slave. The US Senate Debate of 1866 conducted and documented 2 years before the 14th Amendment was signed clearly states that children born on US soil and subject to the jurisdiction thereof are US citizens. Children born to foreign parents born on US soil are not subject to the jurisdiction of the US they are subject to the country of their parents. They are expected to follow the laws of US (just as we are in a foreign country) while in our country and are afforded a limited number of protections (we cannot murder them). BUT the are not to the full jurisdiction of the US and they hold no allegiance to the US. We have way too many elected/lawyers that have no clue of the original intent of our Constitution. Our Constitution is NOT a living document. It means the same thing today that it meant when it was first written and the only way to change the Constitution is via the amendment process. Those with an agenda read the first line and ignore the other requirement to be a citizen because it works for their agenda to ignore what they don’t like………”and subject to the jurisdiction thereof” which is also explained in great detail in the US Senate Debate of 1866 is part of the requirement to be a US citizen. I am SO DANG GLAD that someone has finally grown the spine to end this insanity. Of course this has set the lefts hair on fire because all they care about is twisting the Constitution to move the agenda forward. I was on a call today from DC and the guy conducting the call explained it perfectly and I literally shocked that someone in our government actually understands the 14th Amendment. PRESS RELEASE

New Executive Order: No CBDCs can be used within the US. This is big. - ARTICLE

Trump orders 'blackout' at CDC, FDA, NIH as health agencies prepare for MAGA bloodbath - ARTICLE

Biden’s Fake Pardons by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

President Trump spoke to Davos by video. Here is what he told the attendees - it was a smack in the face of the globalists at this Davos cult meeting - One biggie left off the list was he was going to end the green new deal - I bet Al Gore (and many others) had to change his depends after Trump’s speech - ARTICLE

'First breath': Senate Democrats unanimously refuse equal rights for botched-abortion survivors - it just doesn’t get any worse than this - we need to replace every Democrat Senator that is running in 2026 with a pro-life Republican - While they sit in Davos claiming to give personhood to rocks, trees, rivers etc. they claim a human fetus is not a person - These people are the spawn of Satan and they need to be taken out of power - ARTICLE

UPDATE: The House passed this legislation

Biden grants clemency to drug dealer convicted in double slaying of 8-year-old boy and his mom, sparking outrage – even from Democrats - Biden is lower than the belly of a snake - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share