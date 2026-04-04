Trump EPA Ends Exorbitant Pay-Outs to Litigious Environmental Nonprofits - Given the EPA is unconstitutional to begin with and should be shut down they should at the very least end the 3 most dangerous acts they support. These acts were passed in order to make many wealthy people richer. If I were President the FIRST thing I would do is start actions to end ALL 501(c)s....ALL OF THEM. There is nothing in the Constitution that allows some Americans to pay taxes and some not pay anything. The sad part is that most of what the Trump administration has ended will all be put back in place if we ever get a Democrat administration or a RINO. If we lost the mid-terms it will start. DO NOT SIT HOME DURING THE PRIMARY and GENERAL ELECTION this year. ARTICLE

TAXES = DEATH: The IRS Just Contracted Palantir To Build An AI‑Driven Audit‑Selection Tool - just remember one thing……Peter Theil the founder of Palantir has mentored a nobody from Ohio since college (JD Vance) and it was Theil that convinced Trump to select Vance as VP. Another hopeful for President in 2028 or VP is Marco Rubio…..Marco is NOT A NATURAL BORN CITIZEN and therefore not eligible. And we all need to speak up loud and clear. I again ask this question: WHY would a gay bizzilionaire take a poor, red neck from a dysfunctional family under his wing?? Theil (Palantir), Ellison (Oracle) are two of the most dangerous men in our country and both are deeply embedded in this administration. It is not a good look for a President that says he wants to make “America Great Again.” These men are Technocrats and Trump apparently supports them. Technocrats want to rule the world……end elections and allow Engineers to control everything and everyone. ARTICLE

Railways for Regional Peace - ARTICLE

New Bill Opens Door for Killer AI Weapons—Pentagon Can Override Ban and Deploy Autonomous Lethal Systems by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE

BREAKING: They Removed The Word “INJURY” – Canada’s Shocking VACCINE DAMAGE COVER-UP Exposed! - ARTICLE/VIDEO (8 min.)

The CDC recommends not only a Hepatitis B vaccine at birth for all newborns at no risk, but also for their mothers during the pregnancy if unvaxxed--double dosing the babies!--no risk assessment! - some people just never learn. JUST SAY NO!!! STOP shooting up you and your kids with poison!! ARTICLE

Who Destroyed Your Children? by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING