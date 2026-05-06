ESC and the Sustainable Development Goals/Weight loss shots and the military/Military disabilities rise/Time is running out for Fauci to get his just punishment/AI
Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Eleven Gates - another master piece from ESC (Escape Key). This is long but it is also a glimpse of the future for America looking at what is happening outside of our country. The SDGs are yet another agenda to control all human activity through fake humanitarian efforts to save the world. ARTICLE
‘You’ve Got to be Freaking Kidding Me’: U.S. Military Spends Over $700 Million for Ozempic and Other GLP-1 Weight Loss Meds - years from now they will reveal how dangerous these drugs are. When will people learn they are out to kill people not help them live long, healthier lives - ARTICLE
BREAKING: U.S. Military Disability Claims Rose Sharply After COVID-19 Vaccines Were Mandated — ICAN - great and they are now giving them weight loss shots - ARTICLE
Just Six Days Left To Bring Dr. Mengele 2.0 AKA Dr. Fauci To Justice - Do you think the DOJ will charge Fauci…..take the poll in the article - ARTICLE
How do you feel about AI governing all aspects of life? The United Nations has been quietly building the justifications and foundation for it. - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Fears of A.I.?
I listened to a couple of lectures by Dr. John Lennox on AI. The number one "fear" of AI is that it may grow to function autonomously. As depicted in the movies "RoboCop" , "The Matrix", and "I, Robot."
99% of robots in our lives perform simple, mundane, repetitive tasks. The fear of AI is that it may be programmed to make moral choices:
• AI can simulate moral reasoning
• AI can follow ethical rules
• But AI does not possess moral accountability
It doesn’t bear guilt. It doesn’t repent. It doesn’t love.
So the real question becomes:
Whose morality is being embedded—and who is accountable for it?
An A.I. decision process may compare an Xray of a patient and, in seconds, compare it to 100K others and render a decision far better than any medical team.
An A.I. "Mosquito Drone" can read facial features and deliver an explosive to the head of a bad guy.
Who guides the morality in those instances?