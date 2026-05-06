Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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Brent Briggs's avatar
Brent Briggs
May 6

Fears of A.I.?

I listened to a couple of lectures by Dr. John Lennox on AI. The number one "fear" of AI is that it may grow to function autonomously. As depicted in the movies "RoboCop" , "The Matrix", and "I, Robot."

99% of robots in our lives perform simple, mundane, repetitive tasks. The fear of AI is that it may be programmed to make moral choices:

• AI can simulate moral reasoning

• AI can follow ethical rules

• But AI does not possess moral accountability

It doesn’t bear guilt. It doesn’t repent. It doesn’t love.

So the real question becomes:

Whose morality is being embedded—and who is accountable for it?

An A.I. decision process may compare an Xray of a patient and, in seconds, compare it to 100K others and render a decision far better than any medical team.

An A.I. "Mosquito Drone" can read facial features and deliver an explosive to the head of a bad guy.

Who guides the morality in those instances?

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