Eleven Gates - another master piece from ESC (Escape Key). This is long but it is also a glimpse of the future for America looking at what is happening outside of our country. The SDGs are yet another agenda to control all human activity through fake humanitarian efforts to save the world. ARTICLE

‘You’ve Got to be Freaking Kidding Me’: U.S. Military Spends Over $700 Million for Ozempic and Other GLP-1 Weight Loss Meds - years from now they will reveal how dangerous these drugs are. When will people learn they are out to kill people not help them live long, healthier lives - ARTICLE

BREAKING: U.S. Military Disability Claims Rose Sharply After COVID-19 Vaccines Were Mandated — ICAN - great and they are now giving them weight loss shots - ARTICLE

Just Six Days Left To Bring Dr. Mengele 2.0 AKA Dr. Fauci To Justice - Do you think the DOJ will charge Fauci…..take the poll in the article - ARTICLE

How do you feel about AI governing all aspects of life? The United Nations has been quietly building the justifications and foundation for it. - ARTICLE

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