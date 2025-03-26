Eugenics/Geoengineering/Dr. Malone/Lex Greene/Dr. David Martin
Wednesday March 26, 2025 Truth Bomb
Eugenics and the Elite: A History of Control By James Corbett - ARTICLE
RFK Jr. Vows 'HHS Will Do Its Part' to 'Ban Geoengineering Our Climate by Dousing Our Citizens, Our Waterways and Landscapes With Toxins' - ARTICLE
REPPARE : WHO and G20 Exaggerate the Risk and Economic Impact of Outbreaks by Dr. Malone - ARTICLE/VIDEO (8 min.)
The Least Powerful Branch by Lex Greene - just a side bar from me…..when someone tells you that all 3 branches are equal in their power ask them which branch has the power to impeach???? That is the branch with the most power…….CONGRESS. So sorry but not all 3 branches are equal in power and YES our founders assigned the least amount of power to the Judicial branch and the most power to the branch closes to the people and that is Congress. Congress created ALL lower branches. I have supplied numerous sources of the power the Congress has over the lower courts and I will AGAIN supply the list. WHY doesn’t Congress know this or are they too cowardly to exercise their autority?? The US Constitution only set up ONE court and that is the US Supreme Court and they have no more authority than what is in the Constitution.
Congress Authority Over Lower Courts (after reading this you will understand Congress also has the authority to limit the number of lower courts…..they need to get creative and exercise their constitutional power)
Congress has broad authority over the lower courts it created, including the power to establish and regulate their jurisdiction and procedures. This authority is derived from Article III of the Constitution, which grants Congress the power "to ordain and establish" courts under Article III, and to define the jurisdiction of these courts.
Congress can determine the number of courts and judges, set their terms of office, and establish rules for how they operate.
For example, Congress can specify the times and places for holding court, set the rules for issuing writs and processes, and define the appellate jurisdiction of the .
Additionally, Congress can alter the jurisdiction of these courts through legislation, including removing certain types of cases from their jurisdiction.
This power was demonstrated in the case of Stuart v. Laird, where the Supreme Court upheld Congress's authority to abolish and re-establish courts and transfer cases accordingly.
Congress also has the power to regulate the appellate jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, meaning it can determine the types of cases the Supreme Court can hear on appeal.
Furthermore, Congress can create specialized courts, such as the Court of International Trade, and change their status from non-Article III to Article III courts.
Dr. David Martin - 3 min. VIDEO
THE LEAST POWERFUL BRANCH: Most of us know America is not a democracy. The word does not appear in our Constitution. Our founders knew that the worst, most self-destructive form of government is democracy, because it gives absolute power to 51% of the people.
Yet, for a century, leftists have conditioned citizens to cry for democracy. They perverted “Of, for, and by the people” into “the will of the people.”
They further defined who “the people” are; it is THEIR CONSTITUENTS!
“Keep voting us in and we’ll give you what you want!”
This mantra has permeated our public schools, the media, the government, and, to our shame, many citizens who have no idea what Americanism is.
Consequently, we have had a Congress (the most powerful of the three branches) that has focused on getting reelected - - -remaining in power, for the last century. Sadly, having majority power in Congress does not mean the people who make up that body are worth a sh*t.
Democrats are unified in this, and unashamedly clamor for power. Republicans are divided; most are RINOS clamoring for power, while the few real Americans involved struggle to make the body a constitutional force for good.
In my lifetime, I’ve never seen America so close to stopping the destruction of our government and returning it to the powerhouse for liberty that it once was.
Yeah, yeah, everybody has their opinion. But, if conservative Americans don’t stay on the Trump train, even though it’s not perfect, the alternative is scratching at our door.
It is really funny ... I talked to my friend Dr. John about Synthetic Biology.
Just as I published yesterday this Article which covers Eugenics and the genetic creation of a Genetically Modified AI Supersoldier.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/creating-the-ultimate-genetic-super
It seems the more we awake as a species the more we connect around the world in levels previously unbeknownst.
That itself is a reason to be hopeful... even if the majority of Humanity are still Idiots in their infant state.
The Dangers of AI and Genetically Modified Supersoldiers however are relevant and prevalent helping the minority to erase a whole species... us.
The use of AI ghoes hand in glove... together with the mass sterilization of Humanity through GM food.
---
P.S:
COP30
In the name of Climate change they wipe out the Brazilian Rainforest
This is an open letter I sent and everyone should notice that what them are doing is evil beyond evil.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/cop30-open-letter-to-ambassador-andre