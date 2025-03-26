Eugenics and the Elite: A History of Control By James Corbett - ARTICLE

The Least Powerful Branch by Lex Greene - just a side bar from me…..when someone tells you that all 3 branches are equal in their power ask them which branch has the power to impeach???? That is the branch with the most power…….CONGRESS. So sorry but not all 3 branches are equal in power and YES our founders assigned the least amount of power to the Judicial branch and the most power to the branch closes to the people and that is Congress. Congress created ALL lower branches. I have supplied numerous sources of the power the Congress has over the lower courts and I will AGAIN supply the list. WHY doesn’t Congress know this or are they too cowardly to exercise their autority?? The US Constitution only set up ONE court and that is the US Supreme Court and they have no more authority than what is in the Constitution.

Congress Authority Over Lower Courts (after reading this you will understand Congress also has the authority to limit the number of lower courts…..they need to get creative and exercise their constitutional power)

Congress has broad authority over the lower courts it created, including the power to establish and regulate their jurisdiction and procedures. This authority is derived from Article III of the Constitution, which grants Congress the power "to ordain and establish" courts under Article III, and to define the jurisdiction of these courts.

Congress can determine the number of courts and judges, set their terms of office, and establish rules for how they operate.

For example, Congress can specify the times and places for holding court, set the rules for issuing writs and processes, and define the appellate jurisdiction of the .

Additionally, Congress can alter the jurisdiction of these courts through legislation, including removing certain types of cases from their jurisdiction.

This power was demonstrated in the case of Stuart v. Laird, where the Supreme Court upheld Congress's authority to abolish and re-establish courts and transfer cases accordingly.

Congress also has the power to regulate the appellate jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, meaning it can determine the types of cases the Supreme Court can hear on appeal.

Furthermore, Congress can create specialized courts, such as the Court of International Trade, and change their status from non-Article III to Article III courts.

