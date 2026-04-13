DISGUSTING: Euthanasia Activist Urges Government to Euthanize Mentally Ill to “PREVENT SUICIDE” - They are the mentally ill for even thinking of such a ridiculous idea. We will kill them so they don't kill themselves? Really? What planet are these psychos from? I say let them step up and be the first. ARTICLE

There’s a Lot Of Ruin In a Nation: A Conversation with Joel Bowman about Canada’s Fall and Argentina’s Rise - this interview is with one of my favorite journalists and substacker Elizabeth Nickson - ARTICLE/VIDEO (50 min.)

Screw the American Worker! by Karen Schoen - ARTICLE

Epstein’s Zorro Ranch Was Ignored Because It Was the Jackpot to Expose Everything - stuff like this DOES NOT go on without our government knowing about it and I believe using what took place as leverage - ARTICLE

CENTCOM to begin blockade of Iranian ports on Monday - ARTICLE

U.S. Participates in WHO Influenza Conference Despite Withdrawal from Organization, HHS Confirms - did Trump play the old bait and switch??? Are we in or are we out??? ARTICLE

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