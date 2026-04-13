Euthanasia/Elizabeth Nickson/Karen Schoen/Epstein's Zoro Ranch/Blocade of Iranian ports/US and the WHO
Monday, April 13, 2026
DISGUSTING: Euthanasia Activist Urges Government to Euthanize Mentally Ill to “PREVENT SUICIDE” - They are the mentally ill for even thinking of such a ridiculous idea. We will kill them so they don't kill themselves? Really? What planet are these psychos from? I say let them step up and be the first. ARTICLE
There’s a Lot Of Ruin In a Nation: A Conversation with Joel Bowman about Canada’s Fall and Argentina’s Rise - this interview is with one of my favorite journalists and substacker Elizabeth Nickson - ARTICLE/VIDEO (50 min.)
Screw the American Worker! by Karen Schoen - ARTICLE
Epstein’s Zorro Ranch Was Ignored Because It Was the Jackpot to Expose Everything - stuff like this DOES NOT go on without our government knowing about it and I believe using what took place as leverage - ARTICLE
CENTCOM to begin blockade of Iranian ports on Monday - ARTICLE
U.S. Participates in WHO Influenza Conference Despite Withdrawal from Organization, HHS Confirms - did Trump play the old bait and switch??? Are we in or are we out??? ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
SOS Canada institutes capital punishment for dissent.
SOS WORLDWIDE for Canada
https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/this-is-a-worldwide-sos-canada-institutes