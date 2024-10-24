Canada: Euthanasia on demand; doctors licensed to kill - anyone that has followed my substack for a while now know that I have said many times that abortion was never about a woman’s rights or women’s health but it has always been about depopulation and an assault against Christianity. It has been about desensitizing people to the sanctity of life so they could get us to the point that we would accept the murder of what they consider “useless eaters.” The day is coming that these useless eaters will be denied health care and when life gets too bad for them they will be offered assisted suicide and I also believe a day will come when it will be mandatory. Sound crazy? Never happen? Well how many times have you said “oh this could never happen in America” only to see that very issue become a reality? Did you ever think the day would come when a woman would fight for the right to kill her unborn child? Or to see young children having healthy body parts removed? Canada is the testing ground. They already put out figures to the public of how much it costs the taxpayer to care for the sick and disabled. ARTICLE

Organ Harvesting and the Brain Death Fallacy - this is unbelievable but sadly true - 5 min. VIDEO

Pfizer’s ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ — and Legacy Media’s Failure to Report on Them - CHD interview with Dr. Naomi Wolf - ARTICLE

BOMBSHELL: Iranian Hackers Broke Into State’s Voter Roll Database – Used Names, SS and Driver’s License #’s to Fill Out UOCAVA Registrations – Shared Video of Their Actions Online! - ARTICLE/VIDEO (43 min.)

Bill Gates Ordered to Stand Trial Over COVID-19 Vaccines | The Daily Dose - and for the first time Gates donated $50 million to a Presidential campaign and it was not to the Trump campaign - Gee, I wonder why - ARTICLE

