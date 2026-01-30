Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
Jan 30

Peter Hortez says being anti-vaccine is now antisemitism. Dangerous conflating

https://open.substack.com/pub/lawyerlisa/p/peter-hortez-declaring-opposing-the?r=3kbp6&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Bracken · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture