Fauci Begged Biden for His Pardon Just Hours Before Trump’s Inauguration on January 20th [WATCH] - if our own government was not bought and paid for by big pharma they would refuse to accept Biden’s illegal pardons. A President cannot pardon someone that has never been convicted of a federal crime….PERIOD!!! ARTICLE/VIDEO

Britain will need up to £240bn of net zero upgrades - and at the end of the day the tax payers will make the rich even richer because that is all that will be achieved from this unachievable, unnecessary scam, fraud, lie - ARTICLE

Islamists, Communists, Texas SBOE Have Revised Our History - understand that Texas generally leads the way in guiding the books the rest of the nation uses in their schools that is why this is a BIG DEAL - socialists/marxists/communist/muslims all know the way to change a culture is through the schools and they have been at it for MANY decades while parents were too busy to pay attention or feared being called racists and many have gone through the indoctrination in public schools and universities and are now raising the next generation of little communists - ARTICLE

TULSI GABBARD DECLASS UPDATE: Dr. Fauci Used USAID To STEAL Millions Of Taxpayer Dollars To Fund The Wuhan Lab In China To Release PSYOP-19 - ARTICLE

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