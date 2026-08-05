Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt Schweder's avatar
Matt Schweder
11hEdited

I was a plaintiff in one of the first lawsuits against Fauci et al filed June 10, 2021. Dismissed without even a consideration of the evidence.

I was also the lead plaintiff in one of the first lawsuits against Governor Beshear et al in KY filed Dec 7, 2021. Dismissed without even a consideration of the evidence.

The courts are bought and paid for.

The truth of covid being a fake pandemic depopulation program is too big for public scrutiny. It carries national security protections.

Nothing will happen. I’d sure like to be wrong though!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Bracken · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture