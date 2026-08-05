BREAKING NEWS: Fauci et al. Named in Letters by Vires Law Group to All 50 States, Demanding Hospital Murder Criminal Prosecutions - Like I said the way to putting Fauci et al in prison is going to rest with the states. This is pretty bombshell stuff - ARTICLE

Nothing To See Here: Bill Gates Held “Top Secret” Security Clearance in Us Federal Agencies for 7 Years - WHY? WHY would this nobody have a top security clearance? Well it becomes pretty clear in this article……MONEY - more on the Gates government clearance - another one that needs to be in prison. ARTICLE

REVEALED: Top American Generals Joined a CCP Spy Front’s Backchannel Pushing China’s Military Agenda in Washington. Some Ended Up on China’s Payroll. by Natalie Winters - ARTICLE

Verizon Lied to Congress for Two Years About Jack Smith and Chuck Grassley Has the Proof - there are so many options today for internet and cell service beside Verizon and if you pay them monthly you might want to consider going elsewhere. I retired from Verizon with almost 30 years of service but that was back when they were a reputable company and I dropped my Verizon service several years ago. I have Mint for cell service and noticed no difference except my cell phone bill dropped big time. I do not use Verizon for internet either. Hit them in the pocket book if you want them to pay attention. ARTICLE

Dr. Fauci to Be Held In Contempt? “This Is Not In Any Way Over”: Dr. Robert Malone by Alex Newman - ARTICLE/VIDEO (15 min.)

School Lunches: More Toxins Than Nutrients - you might want to think twice about allowing your kids to eat the slop provided in your public schools. There was a day when parents packed lunches for their kids. Time we started taking up that chore once again. Our kids are what they eat. ARTICLE

Hijrah Colonization: “This Is What Surrender Looks Like” - lots of embedded links with more information. ARTICLE/LINKS

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