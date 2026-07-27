PSYOP-19 COVERUP: Dr. Fauci’s Upcoming Testimony Preview - ARTICLE

Exposing the Dark Enlightenment & the MAGA Technocratic Coup of America w/ Patrick Wood - this is an excellent interview with Man in America (Seth Holehouse) and Patrick Wood - 1 hr. VIDEO

Trump is Right to Take On the Climate Litigation Complex - let’s hope he moves forward with this. This lie of man-made climate change is nothing more than a way for those that are pushing it to make money and control all human activity. It is the global boogie man they created under UN Agenda 21 to move their communist agenda forward. They had to come up with something that affects all man kind….first it was global warming and when that was exposed as the lie it was they changed the boogie man to man-made climate change. The sun and oceans control climate not humans - CO2 is the foundation of all life. So I find it shocking that more people do not understand that if you reduce CO2 you reduce all forms of life and depopulation is the real goal. In order to control humanity they must reduce the population. Depopulation is the foundation of their agenda in order to successfully monitor and control all human activity. In the words of the late and great Rosa Kore: UN Agenda 21 as a comprehensive global action plan designed to “inventory and control all land, all water, all minerals, all plants, all animals, all construction, all means of production, all food, all energy, all education, all information, and all human beings in the world.” ARTICLE

Mike Adams explains why Trump’s Iran war is going to cause famine and mass migration into the U.S., Canada and Europe - by Leo Hohmann - ARTICLE/VIDEO (41 min. interview with Mike Adams)

Texas to Stop Teaching Capitalism? by Dr. Carol Haynes - ARTICLE

The Ralph Baric Interview Release - by Dr. Jessica Rose - ARTICLE

“I’m Not Racist”: Musk Slams Snooty Leftist Interviewer, Says “I Support The Normal People” - a good interview with Musk - BTW….I saw “Citizen Vigilante” and I liked it - and London is NOT a safe city…it is safe for Muslims only - ARTICLE/VIDEO (6 min.)

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