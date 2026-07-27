Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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Carole's avatar
Carole
16h

Articles are better than videos. Actions speak louder than words. Focusing on Fauci is a distraction blurring the real wizards and further entrenching “settled science.”

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Freedom Fox
9hEdited

This is how authors who genuinely, authentically support free speech respond to being made aware that their Stacks started censoring without them knowing:

https://celiafarber.substack.com/p/now-what-as-influencers-tire-of-wolf/comment/302689856

Compare that response to the author of this Stack's. Who couldn't be bothered:

https://karenbracken.substack.com/p/communism/comment/302096246

Unsubscribed.

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