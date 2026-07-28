PSYOP-19 COVERUP: Dr. Fauci’s Testimony Preview: Conning President Trump, Lying About Lockdowns, Malignant Narcissism, Epstein, Bill Gates, Fatality Rate Fraud, Hydroxychloroquine Suppression & More - this article is very wrong but it proves without a doubt that Fauci is a murdering sociopath and I cannot wait until he goes before Rand Paul. I hope Rand does not disappoint. But at the end of the day it will be up to the DOJ to press charges against this criminal and put him in prison. Will that happen? I highly doubt it but Rand Paul better scream from the rooftops and get it done!! What Rand has uncovered and what I have shared from the information over the last few days is reason enough to arrest Fauci, Birx and the entire crew including the head of Pfizer and Moderna - People died, not from COVID but from refusal to provide early treatment as would happen if any patient with the flu was denied early treatment and they knew exactly what they were doing. I also believe Fauci’s hate for Trump drove him to do whatever was necessary to line the pockets of his big pharma friends and destroy Trump’s chances of getting elected. Of course election fraud caused him to lose but Fauci played a part whether successful or not. ARTICLE

Construction worker’s boss challenged him to sing the National Anthem on the job site - this is so awesome I had to share it - VIDEO

Right vs. Wrong by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Dems Fight Aid to Israel, Send Aid to Egypt, Which Persecutes Christians - personally, I believe we should not be sending any money to any foreign country while we have people in America that are hungry. This is our hard earned money sent to DC they are spending to destroy us. How on any level does this make sense?? ARTICLE

A silent cull of 65+ yo is underway in Finland and Denmark. by Sasha Latypova - ARTICLE

HHS So Confident an Influenza Pandemic Will Be Declared It’s Developing ‘Day One’ Vaccines, SAM.gov RFI Reveals - By Jon Fleetwood - it is amazing how our agencies of death can predict when pandemics are going to hit, isn’t it?? They must have some powerful crystal balls up there in DC. This reminds when Fauci predicted a pandemic (guaranteed) will hit during Trump’s presidency. There isn’t enough money to ever make me take anything they are offering - ARTICLE

Socialism for the Gullible by Ileana Johnson - Thanks to AJ C. - ARTICLE

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