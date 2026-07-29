Today Senator Rand Paul will grill “Dr.” Anthony Fauci in a Senate hearing. Will this finally be his day of reckoning? Will the DOJ press charges against him for what he has done? Time will tell but if nothing happens after this testimony we will know this was just another dog and pony show to keep Paul in office. Fauci is a genocidal sociopath with a severe case of short man syndrome. Since the Fauci Diaries were released I have shared information on a daily basis exposing what is in those diaries. Today will be no different. I hope you have been sharing that information because the MSM has not said a peep and most of the public has no idea about the Fauci Diaries.

Children’s Health Defense will broadcast the Fauci Senate hearing starting: Today at 8:15am - LINK

Or

CSPAN starting TODAY at 8:30am - LINK

JFK Jr. talks about Fauci’s hidden adverse event to the COVID death shot - 1 min. VIDEO

Fauci’s most heinous crime: advancing fake science in pursuit of societal ruin - my personal opinion regarding this article and the fake pandemic: Anthony Fauci joined in a partnership with Bill Gates in 2010 calling it the “decade of the vaccine.” Fauci had promised his big pharma buddies to create a mandatory global vaccine and that 10 year deal with Gates just coincidentally was to end in 2020. Up to that point Fauci had failed to deliver. So they created a fake pandemic using lies to create panic and fear so that billions of people would roll up their sleeves willingly. Fauci is a sick person. A sociopath with no conscience. I read a book a long time ago about the AIDS epidemic in California called “Good Intentions” by Barry Nussbaum. The book came out in 1990 and it talks a ton about Fauci. I highly recommend reading the book. Of course at the time I had no clue about Fauci and never heard about him again until COVID. It has been proven that HIV DOES NOT cause AIDS. AIDS was a lifestyle illness. Drug, alcohol, poor diet lifestyle destroyed the immune system of these people. Many people that tested HIV positive with absolutely no symptoms became sick and died after taking the vaccine finally developed. A lot of Fauci’s motivation during the AIDS era funding. He was given a fortune once they stopped calling AIDS a disease of the gay population and said heterosexuals were getting AIDS too. Money and control. Fauci refused treatment for these people until the vaccine was created…..sound familiar??? Fauci became very wealthy on the pain and suffering and death of others. Again during the AIDS epidemic early treatment denied and the vaccine was killing people just like early treatment being denied from COVID (flu) and hospital protocols were killing people and then the jab to this day is killing and disabling people all over the world. Fauci KNEW that Remdesivir killed people. HE KNEW but it was the only approved protocol for hospitals and if they wanted that 20% kick back they had better follow the protocol and doctors that actually tried to save lives were fired and/or their practice destroyed - ARTICLE

Depopulation: Deaths Now Outnumber Births In 17 US States, As IMF Touts Depopulation As Good Thing To Fight Climate Change - Gee, and what happened in 2020 to start the birth rate to plummet……..Can you say the COVID JAB??? It has been proven the spike protein has been found in male and female reproductive organs. Just another thing Fauci should be arrested for doing. Thanks to AJ C. - ARTICLE

Megyn Kelly Exposed What Anthony Fauci and CNN Were Hiding Together - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min. 21 secs.)

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

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