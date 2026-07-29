Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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Jane Thomas's avatar
Jane Thomas
12h

Can the CONTEMPT charges not stand? This pleading the 5th is such arrogance. He was parody for a reason. There has to be some ACCOUNTABILITY for these scum bags; Gates, Epstein cover up etc. Why do we not apply our LAWS. PROMPTLY? Our Judicial system has been so corrupted!

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michael janket's avatar
michael janket
3d

Covid fiasco was a DOD activity. Meaning that getting at it legally ain't gonna happen.

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