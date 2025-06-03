RFK Jr. SLAMS CDC Guidelines — Major Reversal Coming - ARTICLE

BREAKING: FDA Goes Rogue — Approves Moderna’s Next-Gen COVID-19 mRNA Injection Without Placebo-Controlled Trial - ARTICLE

Former CIA analyst: '100 percent sure' CIA had some involvement in massive Ukrainian drone strike on Russian airfields - ARTICLE

Harvard professor who built her career studying honesty just got exposed in the most ironic way possible - ARTICLE

I know many of my subscribers and others have enjoyed Lawyer Lisa’s Substack and her interviews. She has just released her book and it is a barn burner. WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON

King Charles, Mark Carney and the Externalization of Britain's Invisible Empire - very interesting stuff in this article - President Trump is walking right into their hands…..on purpose or is he just does not really understand how deep the deep state really goes - Carney is as bad as they get. He is connected with every evil organization in the world. Do not be impressed when you find one of our elected is a Rhodes Scholar…..there is a reason they are selected and the reason they are selected is not what you think - ARTICLE

Why Did Peter Marks Flee When RFK Jr. Took Over HHS? You Can Probably Guess…ARTICLE

