Federal Bill Would Ban Geoengineering, Aerosol Injection, and Weather Modification Nationwide—Repeals Any Existing Federal Authority by Jon Fleetwood - I think a federal ban on poisoning our skies, water, soil and vegetation is what we all have been waiting for. It cannot be stopped at a state level because it is a federal program even though unconstitutional we have not had luck at the state level, even after bills have been passed at the state level, to stop the spraying. Make sure to contact your US Rep and Senators demanding they support this bill and get it moving ASAP. ARTICLE

Epstein Had a File. Gates Signed a Release. Congress Wants Answers - although I pray that Gates and others like the Clintons finally get what is due them in my heart I know none of them will ever be prosecuted. Believe me they already know the Clintons lied and they know Gates will lie too but they will never be challenged or charged with perjury. Just like the never prosecuted Fauci for perjury and they had 2 chances to do that. But we can always hold on to hope, right? I have said for YEARS…..the one way to stop a lot of the criminal activity in this country is to end ALL 501©s. There is nothing in our Constitution that ever gave the government the authority to allow some people to pay taxes and others to get a free ride. ARTICLE

Remember Right and Wrong? - ARTICLE

MAGA DESTROYING MAHA: Trump Administration Is Urging SCOTUS To Protect German Pesticide Company Bayer From American’s Right To Sue If Harmed By Deadly Glyphosate - ARTICLE

Jesse Jackson’s Criminal Son Wants Back in Congress - the apple did not fall far from the tree -ARTICLE

Maxwell - very interesting - ARTICLE

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