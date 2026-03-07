Federal Ban on Geoengineering/
Saturday, March 7, 2026
Federal Bill Would Ban Geoengineering, Aerosol Injection, and Weather Modification Nationwide—Repeals Any Existing Federal Authority by Jon Fleetwood - I think a federal ban on poisoning our skies, water, soil and vegetation is what we all have been waiting for. It cannot be stopped at a state level because it is a federal program even though unconstitutional we have not had luck at the state level, even after bills have been passed at the state level, to stop the spraying. Make sure to contact your US Rep and Senators demanding they support this bill and get it moving ASAP. ARTICLE
Epstein Had a File. Gates Signed a Release. Congress Wants Answers - although I pray that Gates and others like the Clintons finally get what is due them in my heart I know none of them will ever be prosecuted. Believe me they already know the Clintons lied and they know Gates will lie too but they will never be challenged or charged with perjury. Just like the never prosecuted Fauci for perjury and they had 2 chances to do that. But we can always hold on to hope, right? I have said for YEARS…..the one way to stop a lot of the criminal activity in this country is to end ALL 501©s. There is nothing in our Constitution that ever gave the government the authority to allow some people to pay taxes and others to get a free ride. ARTICLE
Remember Right and Wrong? - ARTICLE
MAGA DESTROYING MAHA: Trump Administration Is Urging SCOTUS To Protect German Pesticide Company Bayer From American’s Right To Sue If Harmed By Deadly Glyphosate - ARTICLE
Jesse Jackson’s Criminal Son Wants Back in Congress - the apple did not fall far from the tree -ARTICLE
Maxwell - very interesting - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
END 501 (c) organizations??
As a pastor of a church, I go out on a limb and say I agree; end the tax-exemption across the board.
MOST, not all, but MOST tax-exempt organizations are functioning at near-fraud status, if not 100% fraud! This makes the US taxpayer an unwitting supporter of things they would NEVER fund!
If a church were required to pay taxes and went out of business, it was in the wrong business. If a church is honoring Jesus Christ (the only reason a church exists), HE will ensure its success.
If a church is a social club or a sanctuary for illegal immigrants, a cult, or is just another business taking advantage of a tax break. That is not the government shutting it down, it's a bad organization that needs to go away.
All these non-church charities are ripe for Satan's picking, and we have watched them being exposed since Bush was prez. Many fund terrorists, or fund lobby groups, etc.
End it. Flush the toilet.
Absolutely join forces with Reinette Senum's SAVE OUR SKIES: saveourskies.org
The demonic despots of Davos at it again! Weather warfare: geoengineering/chemtrails are a large component of their anti-life arsenal! They are behind everything bad.
Everything is much worse and certainly including 'deaths of despair', all by malicious calculated design.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED AGENDA! climateviewer.com
SCREW THE FEAR FAKERY! NO TRUSTING THE WEF RULING CLASS EVER!
WAKE THE F*CK UP! TOTAL SLAVERY IS UPON US!!
IT'S THE OMNIWAR! They can stick their f*cking damned AI, Wearables, Chips, CBDC/NO CASH, NANO, Digital IDs, and Jabs up their asses where the sun don't shine!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are all BEAUTIFUL, the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!