Feel the JOY!! 1 min. VIDEO

GOP Greenlights Climate Madness at UN Summit with Alex Newman - these poor countries are poor because of their corrupt governments. We have been funding poor countries for 75 years and they are all still poor. This is nothing more than a redistribution of wealth to poor countries buying their support to funnel more money through the UN-WEF. 30 min. VIDEO

UN Demands Tyranny & Trillions From US Middle Class for “Climate” by Alex Newman - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (there are a couple vert short videos embedded in the article)

Unverifiable Elections are Uncertifiable - excellent article - we cannot wait until 2027 to get our ducks in order because the left is already working on the 2028 election - ARTICLE

TNALC (The North American Law Center) is also drafting Model Legislation for both Federal and States to establish nationwide Election Integrity Standards for all Federal Elections preventing the types of election fraud that happened in 2020 from ever happening again in future elections. TNALC does a lot of work quietly behind the scenes. I worked with this organization during the Obama administration and they are the real deal. If you would like to donate to the North American Law Center and help with their work on election integrity HERE is a link or you can mail a donation to: The North American Law Center Inc. | 4183 Franklin Rd., Suite B1-189 | Murfreesboro, TN 37128 US

Unavoidably unsafe: a dialogue on vaccine policy with Dr. Edward Geehr. by Sasha Latypova - ARTICLE

The AWESOME Scott Pressler puts Bucks County Commissioner in her place - 2 min. VIDEO

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share